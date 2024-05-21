State track and field: A changing of the guard

May 20—DES MOINES — Bailey Vos isn't afraid to admit it.

As she got the baton from Maisy Meinders, the Pella Christian sophomore knew she had the anchor of last year's Class 2A state champion 4x400 team right on her hip. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont junior Molly Shafer even gained a slight edge over Vos as the two began what would be the decisive final lap of the final race in the girls 2A portion of the Iowa State Track and Field championships on Saturday.

"It scared me pretty bad," Vos said. "I know the Shafers (Molly and Kate) are both amazing runners. I know they have longer legs than me, so they're going to have longer strides. I was so scared I wasn't going to be able to keep up."

Molly Shafer, however, had an idea what was about to transpire going up against the state champion in the 2A girls 400-meter dash. Vos was able to catch and pass Shafer before the first turn was complete in the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay, running to the sixth state championship of the week for the Eagles ending EBF's bid at defending the state championship won by the Shafers, Abby Jager and Lizzy Van Utrecht in a school-record time of 3:56.7 last year.

With Caroline Van Utrecht running in place of her older sister, now a freshman runner at Central College, EBF was only two seconds off their state championship-winning pace of a year earlier finishing Saturday's 4x400 final in 3:58.75. The Rockets ultimately would have needed a record run to beat Pella Christian, who followed a state-record run in the prelims on Friday with winning time of 3:56.61 on Saturday clinching a runner-up finish as a team for the Eagles with 60 points, just three shy of Van Meter for the state title in the best track and field season for the Pella Christian girls program since 1980.

"Bailey is just so fast. I knew going into it that, if I was going to have any chance, I was going to need to have at least a couple of seconds of a lead on her," Molly Shafer said. "I just tried to run with her as long as I could. That was all I had. I tried my best to maintain my spot and make sure nobody was going to get past me, but at a certain point I kind of knew there was no chance of catching her."

The second-place finish secured another 27-point state track and field meet for the Rocket girls, matching their total from last year. After placing eighth in 2A with that 27-point total last season, EBF finished this season tied for sixth overall with Estherville-Lincoln Central, the highest finish and point total of any area program for the second straight year.

"It goes to show how much we continue to grow and improve as a program," EBF senior Abby Jager said after finishing her prep track career earning her third state medal in as many years in the 4x400. "Being able to compete at a higher level with a higher caliber of athletes. I'm so psyched for these girls to compete back and try and take another step forward as a program."

Kate Shafer led EBF by collecting four medals in four events for the second straight year. Before closing the day running a terrific third leg of the 4x400 that momentarily erased Pella Christian's lead heading into her twin sister's anchor lap, Kate Shafer anchored EBF to a fifth-place finish in the 2A girls sprint medley winning the second of three heat races with Lizzy Taylor, Hollie Roberts and Hailey Boyer in a time of 1:51.71.

"My focus throughout was to catch any runner in front of me," Kate Shafer said. "I'm glad my teammates could put me in the position to get to the front of the field. We worked so hard throughout the season. We were determined to run our best. That was our goal to come up here once again and compete at our best. Hopefully we can compete for one of those team trophies next year. Pella Christian proved that it's definitely possible."

EBF was the highest-scoring South Central Conference girls team at state for the third straight year, edging out Albia 27-21. The Lady Dees finished in a tie for 11th in the 2A standing with Abby George and McKenna Montgomery both earning their third state medals on Saturday, surviving a hot day on the track to contend for state championships in two of the three longest races of the meet.

George finished fifth in the 2A girls 800-meter run, running her personal best crossing the finish line in 2:18.52. The Albia junior made a bid for the state title in the half-mile race, moving into second place on the final lap while coming within a second of catching eventual winner Noelle Steines of Tipton on the backstretch.

"My idea was to tail (Steines) until the last 200 and then kick it into gear," George said. "She has a very big kick and very good speed. It was challenging for me because I usually kick later than sooner. The heat was also tough. I felt like an ant under a magnifying glass heading around that final turn trying to make that final run."

Montgomery would also feel the heat in the middle of a medal-winning run for the Lady Dees in the 2A girls 1,500 meters on Saturday afternoon. The Albia sophomore finished sixth in 4:51.27 after also battling near the front of the race with Steines and Van Meter freshman Laura Streck through the opening laps.

"You just try not to think about the weather. It's the same for everybody. You just have to deal with it. You can't change that," Montgomery said. "Finishing near the top 10 with as small a team as we have is pretty amazing. I don't think it's fully set in yet, but I think I'll have a chance in the offseason to realize how awesome it was to accomplish this with my teammates."

Montgomery was greeted by another medal-winning area distance runner on Saturday after finishing the 1,500. Pekin sophomore Chloe Glosser, one of Montgomery's friends and top challengers during the cross-country season, finished fifth in the 1A girls 1,500 meter run producing a season-best time of 4:58.37 clinching another top-10 state finish for the Panthers with 24 points securing ninth place in the 1A girls standings.

"It's nice to be here on the track and see people that I know," Glosser said. "It's been emotional this week. It hasn't completely hit me yet that we won't have the same girls with us together next year. We won't have them out there for summer practices. That just breaks my heart."

The Pekin boys closed out their season earning their second medal at state on Saturday, finishing fifth in the 4x400 relay in Class 1A. Will Adam and Jaedon Wolver joined Nolan Glick and Brady McWhirter in producing a season-best time of 3:26.94 in the closing race after joining Alijah Brock and Henry Adam in producing a fourth-place run in the 1A boys shuttle hurdle relay in 1:02.86.

"Alijah really stepped up for us in the shuttle hurdle. I don't know exactly what his split was, but it was a lot faster than what he has been running for us this season," Wolver said. "It gave us a lot of momentum going into the rest of the day knowing we had to put it all out there just like he did."

Like Pekin's shuttle hurdle relay team, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Russell McCrea found himself competing for a state title thanks to a disqualification that opened a spot in a Saturday championship race. McCrea finished his prep track career finishing eighth in the 2A boys 110 high hurdles in 15.29 seconds, bringing home the only medal of the state meet for the Rocket boys.

"There were still a couple mistakes I had with the first hurdle, but I think that's a product of being so excited to be running in this final race," McCrea said. "I almost got out too fast, but I still ran a better race than I did in the prelims on Friday. It was a lot of fun. It's hard to run slow when you're running against athletes of this caliber."

Davis County closed out the state track and field meet, and the season, by earning a medal in the 3A boys 4x400 relay. After narrowly missing out on a medal earlier in the day in the 3A boys 1,600-meter run, Charlie Warren anchored the Mustangs to an eighth-place finish in 3:25.85 teaming up with Hank Bulechek, Tyler Burton and Cason Young to produce the best one-mile relay time of any area team this season.

"It's an awesome environment to run in and a great experience for myself and my teammates," Warren said. "We just went out there and did the best we could. I think we can come back and be even better and stronger next year, especially going back down to Class 2A. It's going to be a whole different ballgame for us."

While some area runners did not medal, many were encouraged by incredible performances earlier in the state meet. Ethan Stalzer produced a personal-best time of 1:59.54 to finish 12th in the 2A boys 800 just 24 hours after Albia teammate Ryan Little won a state title for the Blue Demons in the high jump.

Gabe Tejada did the same for Fairfield in the Class 3A boys half-mile race, finishing 15th in 1:59.72 wrapping up a state meet for the Trojans that began with a state championship-winning performance in the high jump by Eli Zillman on Thursday.

"Any time you see a teammate win a state championship, it feels like everything is possible," Tejada said. "It shows that even kids from small-town southeast Iowa can make waves on the track and field scene. It gives me the motivation to go out there, cut an extra second off my time and catch the next guy in front of me on the track."

