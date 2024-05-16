State track and field: Benjamin boys three-peat, multiple girls squads crack top ten
Benjamin boys are Class 1A track and field state champions once again.
Big-time performances across the board on the state-'s biggest stage cemented Benjamin's third-straight state championship, and head coach Barrett Saunders says that this might be the sweetest one yet.
"It's incredible," Saunders said. 'All of them are special, but this one was special because I think everybody counted us out. For them to come out and not only win but dominate the way they did, I think this one is pretty special."
The Bucs boys program dwarfed the competition, tallying 89.5 points across the day's events, nearly doubling that of Indian Rocks Christian (48), whom Saunders mentioned going in might give them a good run.
There were podium finishes abound, but gold-medal finishes from Jackson Hamilton, Robert Letsche, Michael Winfield and Julian Luiz -- as well as the program as a whole for their contributions in the winning 4x400 relay run -- helped the Bucs stamp their mark on the championship meet.
"We had a great group this year," Saunders said. "A great mixture of seniors and younger guys, and they pretty much all came out here and stepped it up and had the performances of their lives, when it mattered most. That's the definition of a championship team."
The Benjamin girls (34) were the top local team at Jacksonville this year, claiming fourth at states, with Oxbridge Academy (32) hot on their heels in the fifth spot. Pahokee (27) rounded out Palm Beach County representation in ninth, while the Blue Devils' boys program (20) secured tenth.
State Results
Girls Long Jump
Maxine Dalton, Sophomore, Benjamin – 5.321 meters, 5th place
Octavia Massena, Senior, Oxbridge Academy – 5.22 meters, 8th place
Boys Shot Put
Jackson Hamilton, Senior, Benjamin – 17.16 meters, 1st place
Boy Long Jump
Jacob Cosby-Mosley, Senior, Benjamin – 6.67 meters, 7th place
Girls Discus Throw
Kori Haggard, Senior, Benjamin – 37.26 meters, 2nd place
Boy Javelin Throw
Bradley Cooper, Senior, Atlantic Christian – 51.30 meters, 2nd place
Boy Pole Vault
Robert Letsche, Senior, Benjamin – 4.35 meters, 1st
Micah Griffith, Senior, Benjamin – 3.90 meters, 7th
Girls Shot Put
Kori Haggard, Senior, Benjamin – 10.86 meters, 7th place
Boys Discus Throw
Jackson Hamilton, Senior, Benjamin – 51.29 meters, 1st place
Landon Rapkiewicz, Junior, Benjamin – 43.88 meters, 6th place
Girls Triple Jump
Octavia Massena, Senior, Oxbridge Academy – 11.74 meters, 1st place
Maxine Dalton, Sophomore, Benjamin – 11.03 meters, 5th place
Boys Triple Jump
Jacob Cosby-Mosley, Senior, Benjamin – 13.77 meters, 5th
Boys 4x800 Relay
Benjamin – 8:02.78, 4th place
Girls 100 Hurdles
Julia De Gruttola Aere, Junior, American Heritage-Delray – 15.25, 4th
Boys 110 Hurdles
Jacob Cosby-Mosley, Senior, Benjamin – 14.96, 2nd place
Julian Luiz, Sophomore, Benjamin – 15.13, 5th place
Girls 100 Dash
Akari Marshall, Sophomore, Oxbridge Academy – 12.10, 3rd place
Boys 100 Dash
Larry Warren, Sophomore, Pahokee – 10.92, 4th
Girls 4x100 Relay
American Heritage-Delray – 49.26, 3rd
Pahokee – 49.52, 4th
Boys 4x100 Relay
Pahokee – 42.44, 3rd
Benjamin – 43.17, 8th
Girls 400 Dash
Jamaria Richardson, Freshman, Pahokee – 56.60, 2nd
Jordan Johnson, Freshman, Pahokee – 57.22, 3rd
Akari Marshall, Sophomore, Oxbridge Academy – 57.50, 5th
Octavia Massena, Senior, Oxbridge Academy – 57.56, 6th
Boys 400 Dash
Michael Winfield, Junior, Benjamin – 48.48, 1st
Joe Licata, Sophomore, Jupiter Christian – 48.58, 2nd
Da’Corrian Jones, Freshman, Pahokee – 49.87, 5th
Girls 400 Hurdles
Sam Woods, Junior, Benjamin – 1:05.84, 7th
Boys 400 Hurdles
Julian Luiz, Sophomore, Benjamin – 54.28, 1st
David Chuckwu, Junior, Atlantic Christian – 56.16, 5th
Joshua Luiz, Senior, Benjamin – 56.71, 8th
Girls 800 Run
Sofia Balistreri, Sophomore, Benjamin – 2:12.89, 2nd
Girls 200 Dash
Akari Marshall, Sophomore, Oxbridge Academy – 24.24, 2nd
Girls 4x400 Relay
Pahokee – 3:58.60, 2nd
Benjamin – 3:59.95, 3rd
American Heritage-Delray – 4:03.39, 7th
Boys 4x400 Relay
Benjamin – 3:19.90, 1st
Pahokee – 3:23.66, 4th
Atlantic Christian – 3:28.52, 8th
Alex Peterman is a high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at apeterman@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Benjamin boys track wins FHSAA track and field state championship again