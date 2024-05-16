State track and field: Benjamin boys three-peat, multiple girls squads crack top ten

Benjamin boys are Class 1A track and field state champions once again.

Big-time performances across the board on the state-'s biggest stage cemented Benjamin's third-straight state championship, and head coach Barrett Saunders says that this might be the sweetest one yet.

"It's incredible," Saunders said. 'All of them are special, but this one was special because I think everybody counted us out. For them to come out and not only win but dominate the way they did, I think this one is pretty special."

The Bucs boys program dwarfed the competition, tallying 89.5 points across the day's events, nearly doubling that of Indian Rocks Christian (48), whom Saunders mentioned going in might give them a good run.

Jackson Hamilton, Benjamin track and field

There were podium finishes abound, but gold-medal finishes from Jackson Hamilton, Robert Letsche, Michael Winfield and Julian Luiz -- as well as the program as a whole for their contributions in the winning 4x400 relay run -- helped the Bucs stamp their mark on the championship meet.

"We had a great group this year," Saunders said. "A great mixture of seniors and younger guys, and they pretty much all came out here and stepped it up and had the performances of their lives, when it mattered most. That's the definition of a championship team."

The Benjamin girls (34) were the top local team at Jacksonville this year, claiming fourth at states, with Oxbridge Academy (32) hot on their heels in the fifth spot. Pahokee (27) rounded out Palm Beach County representation in ninth, while the Blue Devils' boys program (20) secured tenth.

State Results

Girls Long Jump

Maxine Dalton, Sophomore, Benjamin – 5.321 meters, 5th place

Octavia Massena, Senior, Oxbridge Academy – 5.22 meters, 8th place

Boys Shot Put

Jackson Hamilton, Senior, Benjamin – 17.16 meters, 1st place

Boy Long Jump

Jacob Cosby-Mosley, Senior, Benjamin – 6.67 meters, 7th place

Girls Discus Throw

Kori Haggard, Senior, Benjamin – 37.26 meters, 2nd place

Boy Javelin Throw

Bradley Cooper, Senior, Atlantic Christian – 51.30 meters, 2nd place

Boy Pole Vault

Robert Letsche, Senior, Benjamin – 4.35 meters, 1st

Micah Griffith, Senior, Benjamin – 3.90 meters, 7th

Girls Shot Put

Kori Haggard, Senior, Benjamin – 10.86 meters, 7th place

Boys Discus Throw

Jackson Hamilton, Senior, Benjamin – 51.29 meters, 1st place

Landon Rapkiewicz, Junior, Benjamin – 43.88 meters, 6th place

Girls Triple Jump

Octavia Massena, Senior, Oxbridge Academy – 11.74 meters, 1st place

Maxine Dalton, Sophomore, Benjamin – 11.03 meters, 5th place

Boys Triple Jump

Jacob Cosby-Mosley, Senior, Benjamin – 13.77 meters, 5th

Boys 4x800 Relay

Benjamin – 8:02.78, 4th place

Girls 100 Hurdles

Julia De Gruttola Aere, Junior, American Heritage-Delray – 15.25, 4th

Boys 110 Hurdles

Jacob Cosby-Mosley, Senior, Benjamin – 14.96, 2nd place

Julian Luiz, Sophomore, Benjamin – 15.13, 5th place

Girls 100 Dash

Akari Marshall, Sophomore, Oxbridge Academy – 12.10, 3rd place

Boys 100 Dash

Larry Warren, Sophomore, Pahokee – 10.92, 4th

Girls 4x100 Relay

American Heritage-Delray – 49.26, 3rd

Pahokee – 49.52, 4th

Boys 4x100 Relay

Pahokee – 42.44, 3rd

Benjamin – 43.17, 8th

Girls 400 Dash

Jamaria Richardson, Freshman, Pahokee – 56.60, 2nd

Jordan Johnson, Freshman, Pahokee – 57.22, 3rd

Akari Marshall, Sophomore, Oxbridge Academy – 57.50, 5th

Octavia Massena, Senior, Oxbridge Academy – 57.56, 6th

Boys 400 Dash

Michael Winfield, Junior, Benjamin – 48.48, 1st

Joe Licata, Sophomore, Jupiter Christian – 48.58, 2nd

Da’Corrian Jones, Freshman, Pahokee – 49.87, 5th

Girls 400 Hurdles

Sam Woods, Junior, Benjamin – 1:05.84, 7th

Boys 400 Hurdles

Julian Luiz, Sophomore, Benjamin – 54.28, 1st

David Chuckwu, Junior, Atlantic Christian – 56.16, 5th

Joshua Luiz, Senior, Benjamin – 56.71, 8th

Girls 800 Run

Sofia Balistreri, Sophomore, Benjamin – 2:12.89, 2nd

Girls 200 Dash

Akari Marshall, Sophomore, Oxbridge Academy – 24.24, 2nd

Girls 4x400 Relay

Pahokee – 3:58.60, 2nd

Benjamin – 3:59.95, 3rd

American Heritage-Delray – 4:03.39, 7th

Boys 4x400 Relay

Benjamin – 3:19.90, 1st

Pahokee – 3:23.66, 4th

Atlantic Christian – 3:28.52, 8th

Alex Peterman is a high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at apeterman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Benjamin boys track wins FHSAA track and field state championship again