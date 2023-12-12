From state title win to official visit: How Indiana football landed prized 2024 QB recruit

BLOOMINGTON — Fresh of leading Columbus High School (Fla.) to a second straight state title, quarterback Alberto Mendoza had a plane to catch to Bloomington.

Mendoza verbally committed to new Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti in the hallway outside his office less than 48 hours later.

“I’m just really tired right now,” Mendoza said, with a laugh on Monday night. “It was pretty amazing, getting to celebrate with my teammates then fly up right after. I got a lot done, definitely a top weekend.”

Mendoza walked The Herald-Times through his decisions and the weeks that preceded as the one-time JMU commit followed Cignetti to the Big Ten.

More: Who has Indiana football’s new staff offered scholarships to in the transfer portal?

Miami Columbus quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) runs away from Mandarin linebacker Israel Ratliff (8) during the FHSAA Class 4M high school football championship game on December 8, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

James Madison finds a ‘hidden gem’

In the spring of 2023, then James Madison quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri made the trip to Miami to watch Columbus High School practice.

Mendoza didn’t know much of anything about the school, but that would change in the weeks that followed after Sunseri offered him a scholarship. The three-star quarterback quickly became one of the team’s top priorities in the 2024 signing class.

"He loves how I process information at the line of scrimmage, how I identify things the defense does and how accurate I am with the football,” Mendoza said. “He likes that I have a good frame, and how I can also extend plays with my legs.”

Mendoza’s resume highlights his impressive skill set.

He was 26-2 as a two-year starter for Columbus and a perfect 10-0 in the postseason that included victories in back-to-back state titles. He finished his career with 4,596 yards, a completion percentage north of 70%, 57 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The 6-foot-3, 186-pounder closed out his high school career on Friday night with 287 total yards (career-high 138 rushing yards) in a 38-19 win over Mandarin High School in the Class 4M Championship.

Sunseri was Mendoza’s primary recruiter, but Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan made their presence known throughout the process.

“There was a lot of trust,” Mendoza said. “Lot of openness about everything.”

That continued when Indiana hired Cignetti to be the program’s next football coach. Sunseri was the one who delivered the news to Mendoza, along with a message.

“They told me to hold tight,” Mendoza said. “They (Sunseri and Shanahan) were waiting to see if Cignetti was going to take them over. Coach Sunseri said they wanted me anywhere they go. They think I can play at any level and I'm one of the most hidden gems of the 2024 class.”

More: Indiana football projected scholarship chart at start of Curt Cignetti’s tenure

Curt Cignetti lays out his vision

Once Mendoza ended up decommitting from JMU on December 3, he received new offers from FAU and Temple — according to 247 Sports, he has 14 total scholarship offers including ones from Appalachian State, Toledo and UAB — alongside the expected offer from Indiana.

The Hoosiers jumped to the top of Mendoza's list once Cignetti didn’t waste any time hiring Sunseri, Shanahan, running backs coach John Miller and tight ends coach Grant Cain. The opportunity to work with a “quarterback whisperer” like Sunseri was a key factor.

“Just look at the past three quarterbacks he's worked with at JMU, he's worked magic in a very short amount of time,” Mendoza said.

The official visit gave Mendoza a chance to see IU’s campus for the first time and sit down with Cignetti to hear more about his vision for the quarterback position.

After Medonza’s 4 a.m. flight from Tallahassee landed in Bloomington, the weekend was a whirlwind of tours, meetings and meals. His father flew out separately and joined him on campus on Saturday afternoon.

Mendoza said he basically saw “everything” on campus while the meetings covered a wide range of topics from nutrition to NIL. There was even time set aside for film sessions with Sunseri.

The one-on-one with Cignetti came on Sunday afternoon and lasted about 20 minutes.

“He was very excited,” Mendoza said. “He said this is a business at the end of the day, and he wouldn’t be offering me a scholarship if he didn’t want me to play here. They only offered four commits from JMU to come here to Indiana, and I was one of them. He thinks I could do great things here.”

While Mendoza won’t be able to enroll early — his school doesn’t allow mid year graduations — he will get the chance to compete for the starting job in fall camp. Cignetti made it clear they will bring in at least one more signee at the position with the priority being landing an experienced quarterback out of the transfer portal.

Mendoza waited to publicly announce his commitment until Monday, but didn't leave Cignetti hanging.

As the visit wrapped up, Mendoza told Cignetti, Sunseri and Shanahan he was coming Indiana.

"Let's go!" Cignetti said.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana's new staff flips 'hidden gem' 2024 QB recruit over from JMU