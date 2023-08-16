After state title game loss, Cherokee County ready to write new story in 2023

CENTRE — Last year's team and senior class was a special one for Cherokee County football coach Jacob Kelley.

They were the first senior class to spend all four years with Kelley as the head coach. It helped that the season was successful for the Warriors with a state championship game appearance. They also had six players earn All-state honors and Jacob Cornejo was a finalist for 4A Back of the Year.

The thing is, that was last year and this year's team is done with last year.

"They're tired of hearing of last year, I know I am. They've said that numerous times, I think they're tired and ready to be their own team," Kelley said.

That's not to say there isn't a lot of elements from last year's team on this team. They will once again be led by Cornejo, a 2,600 yard rusher and 130-tackler at linebacker. He will anchor a strong front seven with Tristan Brown and Tae Diamond. For Kelley, the returnees on defense means there's "a question mark that doesn't need to be asked or answered."

The Warriors return the No. 1 defensive lineman (Diamond), running back (Cornejo), the No. 2 linebacker (Brown) and No. 4 linebacker (Cornejo). They return seven starters on both sides of the ball, including a couple of two-way stars but they hope to limit the amount of two-way players this season.

Offensively, Cornejo is coming off a season to be remembered running for 2,600 yards and more than 30 touchdowns. Cornejo found another level in the playoffs, running for 1,400 yards over five games, putting the Warriors in a position to win a state title. For Kelley it is everything off the field about Cornejo that makes him special, and Kelley knows it's rare to get a player like this.

"He's special, you don't get a chance to have kids, not every coach has the opportunity...not everyone has a chance to coach someone as special as Jacob. The coachability, the way he goes about his business, the way he takes coaching, the way he soaks it up, the tenacity on Friday night," Kelley said.

They will need that tenacity to keep their Class 4A, Region 6 crown. It will once again be a tough region as Oneonta still has the 4A back of the year, Etowah is still Etowah and plenty of other schools received new life in the off season with new coaches or newcomers.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Cherokee County football ready to write new story in 2023