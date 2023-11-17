In-state tight end to walk-on at Nebraska

Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class added an in-state walk-on on Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Duda is a tight end/outside linebacker from Elkhorn South High School.

For the season, Duda has 19 catches for 259 yards and four touchdowns. As a linebacker, he has 46 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

The 6-5, 220-pound recruit committed to Air Force back in July but received a walk-on offer from the Cornhuskers at the end of October. He is now the ninth walk-on commitment for the class of 2024 and the eighth from the state of Nebraska.

