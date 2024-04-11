In-state tight end to visit Nebraska

A class of 2025 prospect is planning a visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Reiman Zebert is a three-star tight end for Platteview Senior High in Springfield, Nebraska.

In nine games last season, Zebert had 28 receptions for 677 yards and seven touchdowns. He also holds offers from Kansas State, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The prospect’s visit will take place during spring practice on Thursday. Head coach Matt Rhule and his staff have been vocal about wanting visiting recruits to see a practice in action.

Nebraska has only three commits to the class of 2025. They are defensive lineman Tyson Terry, athlete Caden VerMaas and running back Conor Booth.

