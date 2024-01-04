In-state tight end receives offer from Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers already have four commitments in their 2025 recruiting class and are looking to add to that group.

On Wednesday, Springfield native and Platteview standout Reiman Zebert reported an offer from the Huksers on X. The offer is the first for Zebert in his recruitment.

In nine games for Platteview this fall, Zebert recorded 28 receptions for 677 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore in 2022.

Matt Rhule and the Huskers hold three commitments from in-state prospects as part of their 2025 recruiting class: Caden VerMaas, Tyson Terry, and Connor Booth. They also have a commitment from Oklahoma wideout CJ Simon.

