In-state tight end passes on Nebraska for Stanford

A class of 2025 tight end has passed on a chance to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Reiman Zebert committed to the Stanford Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon.

Zebert is a three-star tight end for Platteview Senior High in Springfield, Nebraska. In nine games last season, he had 28 receptions for 677 yards and seven touchdowns.

The prospect is currently ranked as the No. 6 player in the state of Nebraska for the class of 2025. Stanford’s class of 2025 holds 17 commitments and is ranked as the No. 5 class in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

