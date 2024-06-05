State tennis results

Jun. 5—COLUMBIA BASIN — Nine local tennis players qualified for state tournaments two weeks ago, with four bringing home placements.

4A Boys Singles — The Pacific Clinic and Kamiakin High School, Kennewick

Moses Lake's Marwan Warnick left the 4A Boys Singles tournament with a sixth-place finish, picking up a 2-0 win over Olympia's Kevin Shen in the opening round and a 2-1 win over Newport's Ian Chao in the state quarterfinals.

Warnick suffered a 2-0 loss to Jackson's Ben Lee in the state semifinal, then lost to Richland's Matthew Morrison in the third/sixth-place game. This is Warnick's second straight state placement, having placed seventh in 2023.

2A Boys Singles — Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle

Ephrata's Josh Mullings placed eighth the 2A Boys Singles tournament in Seattle last month, opening the weekend with a 2-1 defeat of W.F. West's Justin Chung. After a 2-0 loss to Sammamish's Rafael Polito with set scores of 6-4 and 7-6 in the quarterfinals, Mullings responded with a 2-0 win over Fort Vancouver's Andrew Walczyk in a loser-out match to reach the fourth/seventh-place match, where he fell 2-0 to Columbia River's Lucas Walburn

2A Boys Doubles — Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle

Othello's Ashton Pruneda and Riley Rodriguez opened the 2A Boys Doubles tournament with a 2-1 win over Shelton's Jayden Lovingfoss and Wyatt Wagner, advancing after dropping the first set with set scores of 6-2, 7-5 and 10-4. After a 2-0 loss to North Kitsap's Mason Chmielewski and Spencer Gillespie in the quarterfinals, the duo fell out of the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Pullman's Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay and Benjamin Lee.

2A Girls Doubles — Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle

Ephrata's Molly Evenson and Addison Mills defeated Clarkston's Kayla Frei and Eloise Teasley to begin the 2A Girls Doubles tournament, winning the final two sets to claim a 2-1 win with set scores of 6-2, 6-4 and 10-2. Evenson and Mills fell to Highline's doubles team in the state quarterfinals and were eliminated from the tournament in the fourth/seventh-place consolation round with a loss to Lynden's Kalanie Newcomb and Rilanna Newcomb.

1A/2B/B Boys Singles — Yakima Tennis Club, Yakima

Soap Lake's Xavier Gonzalez-Robinson fell 2-0 to Eastside Prep's Soren Ghorai to begin last month's 1A/2B/1B Boys Singles tournament but responded by defeating Highland's Isaac Jensen 2-0 in the first round of the consolation bracket with set scores of 7-5 and 6-4. Gonzalez-Robinson's season concluded in the consolation semifinals with a 2-1 loss to Chelan's Rylen Moody, losing with set scores of 6-2, 7-5 and 6-4. Gonzalez-Robinson won the second set.

1A Girls Doubles — Yakima Tennis Club, Yakima

Receiving a first-round by at the 1A Girls Doubles tournament in Yakima, Royal's Madi Christensen and Campbelle Anderson defeated Overlake's Sadie Wickham and Sae Komatsu in the quarterfinal round with set scores of 6-4 and 6-2. Facing another Overlake doubles team in the semifinals — this time Sylvia Lou and Sharon Zhang — Anderson and Christensen fell 2-0 to drop into the consolation bracket.

The duo defeated the Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) doubles team of Avery Haff and Abi Boykin in the consolation semifinals, setting up a third/fourth-place match once again against Wickham and Komatsu of Overlake. Christensen and Anderson secured a third-place finish with a 2-1 win, winning the second and third sets by scores of 7-6 and 7-5.