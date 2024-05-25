STATE TENNIS: Central DeWitt's duo of Pierce and Bloom advances to day 2

May 24—The IGHSAU Class 1A and Class 2A Singles and Doubles Tournament began on Friday morning as local athletes worked their way through the brackets.

Starting in Class 1A the Central DeWitt duo of Isabelle Pierce and Brooke Bloom was clicking as they picked up a big time win in the first round, defeating Spirit Lake's Emma Straus and Izzie Wycoff 7-5 and 6-4.

In the second round they then took on Dike-New Hartford's Izzy Norton and Aidalyn Tott, beating them 6-3 and 6-2.

Saturday they will compete with Cedar Rapids Xavier's Avery Link and Ruby Smith in the semifinals at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex beginning at 10 a.m.

In singles senior Saydie Roling was defeated in the first round 3-6 and 0-6, falling to Red Oak's Merced Ramirez. She also dropped her second match to Dike-New Hartford's Claire McCumber 1-6 and 3-6 to end her season.

Joining Roling in Class 1A singles play was Camanche's Elise Davison. Facing off with Pella's Emily Blom, Davison fell 1-6 and 1-6 to move to the consolation bracket. She was defeated 2-6 and 2-6 by Xavier's Isabel Tobin. She ends her high school career with a lot to be proud of.

Finally, moving to Class 2A, Clinton's Sescie Haan had a long day. She started off with a 6-1 and 6-3 win over Dallas Center-Grimes Gwen Farley.

She then moved on to face a familiar foe. Pleasant Valley's Lauren Masengarb. Battling through the first two sets, both had won a set but it was Masengarb who got the win 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3.

In the consolation bracket Haan faced another familiar foe. This time it was North Scott's Madelyn Jepsen. Haan won the first set 6-1 but dropped the next two 5-7 and 0-1 (7-10).

The junior ends her season having proved a lot at the number one slot for the River Queens.

"Sescie had a spectacular season and she fought hard against some tough and familiar MAC competitors," Clinton head coach Cindy Rasche said. "She gave it her all and although she fell short of the goal of placing at state this season, we know this will fuel her to become stronger."

It was a great year for Clinton and with their young and talented group, the future is very bright.

"I want to thank my assistant coach, Alisha Espey, for all the great things she does for our team on and off the court," Rasche said. "She was an amazing tennis player herself and you can't find a more positive influence over our athletes."