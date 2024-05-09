In-state switch: UCLA lands former USC commit Trent Perry

Four-star point guard Trent Perry made his second and likely final commitment on Wednesday evening, when he announced intention to sign with UCLA. The former USC commit backed off his pledge in the wake of the Trojans’ coaching change in early April and will now play for his original school of choice’s in-state rival.

Below, Rivals explores what the Bruins are getting in Perry as well as what landing the dynamic point guard means for head coach Mick Cronin’s program.





WHAT UCLA IS GETTING

Perry’s trajectory is the most encouraging thing about him, as he’s developing quickly both physically and from a skill perspective at a rapid rate this year. The 6-foot-4 point guard has taken great strides this season and has an unmistakably good feel for the game. His calling card is his range and ability to fill it up from deep, but he's become a much more confident and effective facilitator and makes mostly wise decisions with the ball in his hands. His ball handling has also taken positive strides, but he still has some work to do to get where he wants to be on that front. Defensively, Perry has the motor and the length to be effective, but gambles a bit too much on occasion. Perry, who is among the most offensively well-rounded point guards in the class, has steadily climbed the rankings over the last year. He finished in the No. 33 spot in the final update.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BRUINS

Former USC head coach Andy Enfield’s sudden exit benefited UCLA in a number of ways, not the least of which is the fact that it gave the Bruins another crack at landing Perry, who was once committed to the Trojans. Sure, the recruiting victory is a little sweeter for UCLA fans because their chief rival was the loser, but the Bruins also addressed a major need by adding the local product, as Mick Cronin’s bunch seemed to lack both a lock room leader and a gifted facilitator during last year’s dismal 16-17 season. The good news is that Perry can address both of those needs the moment he steps on campus. The fact that he can fill it up from long range is also tantalizing, seeing as though UCLA ranked 227th nationally in team three-point percentage last season.