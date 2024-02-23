STATE SWIM CHAMPIONS: Pullman swimming dynasty is in full bloom after back-to-back titles

Feb. 23—The story of Pullman Greyhound boys swimming the past two seasons has been defined by one watershed after another.

Though it had fielded distinguished rosters and alumni through the decades, Pullman had never claimed a boys team state title prior to 2023. Now, it has performed that feat back-to-back, and its championship showing last weekend at the Washington Class 2A state meet at King's County Aquatic Center represented many all-time highs.

The Hounds finished first in six different events, set new meet records in four events and school records in seven, fielded at least one All-American honoree and potentially as many as three (having had two last year), and totaled 289 team points (improving on 286 a year earlier).

They also made the most of the journey, according to coach Jacob Hogg.

"This year's group was a really tight-knit group of boys, so the trip to State with Teo (Uberuaga) and Will (Miller) being the captains and the only two seniors kind of gave them a really good farewell," Hogg said. "Those two have been through Pullman High School — four-year lettermen. Teo had finished third a bunch of times throughout his career at Pullman and finally got to finish second (in the 500-yard freestyle). Will did a personal-best time (45.58 seconds) in the 100 free. They were very energetic.

"We had a lot of fun on the trip. Just really proud of them, and it was really a very easy group to coach and have fun with."

Last year, Miller and compatriot Jake McCoy achieved All-American status in the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley, respectively, signifying that their best times for the season ranked among the top 100 nationwide after all results, including those from parts of the country where swimming is a spring sport, were tallied. They have now improved on the marks that gained them the status previously, but await official confirmation whether they repeat as All-Americans.

Meanwhile, their teammate Ben Madson will not have to wait. The junior's first-place mark of 20.83 seconds in the 50 freestyle was not only a meet and school record, but passed the threshold for automatic All-American recognition.

This era of Pullman swimming success has cut across boys and girls competition, with the Greyhound girls having titled as a team as recently as 2021 and placed second while fielding individual 500 freestyle state champion Poppy Edge last fall. The Hound swimming community is fed by the Cougar Aquatics youth club program, of which Miller, McCoy, Madson, Uberuaga, Edge and more are alums.

Western Washington foe Sammamish, which has been Pullman's top swimming rival at the state level — beating out the girls for first and coming in second to the boys — is set to move up to Class 3A starting next school year. With two individual state champions and several more athletes that "made huge strides this year," including the likes of sophomores Zane Pumphrey, Nolan Pollestad and Levi Ritter, Hogg is optimistic about the possibility of his boys mustering a state title three-peat.

"It's a fun side job to have, coaching these kids, so I just hope I can do it for as long as they'll have me," Hogg said. "I hope we keep doing well, and more importantly, I hope we just keep having fun. That's maybe a little bit of the different energy I bring compared to maybe coaches they've had in the past; I try to make it as much fun as possible, and it seems to be paying off."