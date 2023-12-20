In-state star Athlete signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

One of the most productive players in the state of Oklahoma, Andy Bass is officially joining the Sooners after submitting his national letter of intent during the early signing period. Bass will join the Sooners as a preferred walk on.

Bass, a three-star athlete and the No. 5 player in the state according to Rivals, is a dynamic player. As a quarterback for Heritage Hall, Bass threw for 3,144 yards and 35 touchdowns, ran for 1,478 yards and 30 touchdowns and had one reception for 71 yards and a touchdown. He accounted for 65 total touchdowns during his senior season.

The Sooners expect to use Andy Bass in a variety of ways. The former Heritage Hall quarterback will spend time with the running backs but will also learn the wide receiver position as he gets acclimated to college football.

Along with Taylor Tatum and Xavier Robinson, Bass joins a great group of running backs at Oklahoma. It’s a deep position group that will have a lot of competition for carries, but Bass will have a shot to carve out a role in the future.

He’ll likely redshirt his freshman year after suffering an injury in the Oklahoma state playoffs. Whenever Bass does step foot on the field for the Sooners, he’ll provide the offense another dynamic weapon in both the run and pass game.

