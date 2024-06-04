State stage set: Brock to face CC London in 3A semifinals

Jun. 3—WEATHERFORD — The Brock Eagles are headed to Round Rock to face a familiar foe.

Brock (34-3) defeated Jacksboro in a decisive Game 3 Saturday at Weatherford College, 9-3, to clinch the series and state tournament berth.

It's the second state appearance for the Eagles since 2022, when Brock lost in the state title game to London. The Eagles have a chance to exact revenge, taking on the Pirates (39-3) again at 9 a.m. Friday at Dell Diamond.

In the regional finals, Jackboro drew first blood, picking up a 5-1 win in Game 1. Brock battled back the following night, with a 7-2 win to force Game 3.

With faithful fans crowding the bleachers and fence lines Saturday, the Eagles put on a dazzling display.

Brock added runs in the first three innings, including Cooper Massey's stealing of home in the bottom of the second, to lead 3-0 after three.

Massey would score again in the fourth, this time on a sacrifice fly from Gaven Delmas, the first of two runs in the inning. Braeden Ray's RBI double to left scored Cole Stanley and gave Brock a commanding 5-0 advantage.

Carson Lightfoot added another run in the fifth, courtesy of a Cam Harris sacrifice fly, and the Eagles went for it all on another attempt to steal home, but Sawyer Strosnider was called out by the tag to end the inning.

Undeterred, Brock continued its thieving ways, with Ray stealing home in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-0.

On the verge of potential run-rule elimination, Jacksboro responded, scoring three runs on a one-out double in the top of the seventh. Brock snuffed out the rally, with reliever Ethan Riley striking out a batter and forcing the final out on an easy infield ground ball.

In 2021, Brock also reached the 3A state semifinals. The Eagles were eliminated by London.