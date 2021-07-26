State of the Spurs and USA Basketball reveals the reality of Gregg Popovich | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mac Engel
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

No coach was going to reverse the current state of USA Basketball, and its slide towards Canadian status.

Not John Wooden. Not Bob Knight. Not Larry Brown. And not Gregg Popovich.

Pop has always been a nice coach, a good coach even, but his mythical state was just that. He was built by Tim Duncan.

(Don’t worry. Pop knows it.)

A few years ago I was crushed when I wrote that Rick Carlisle was the best coach in the NBA. Carlisle had the Mark Cuban factor to deal with, and yet he won an NBA title in a way that Pop never could.

Pop is great. Pop is a Hall of Famer. Pop is also a pro basketball coach. Give him the wrong lineup, and he indistinguishable from the rest.

Ex-Dallas Mavericks coach Don Nelson once said of the NBA, “The best teams usually win.”

Pop won a lot not because he was some genius, but because he had the best teams.

He no longer has a good team in San Antonio, and not even in the Olympics.

As a result, Coach Popovich is indistinguishable from the rest.

The Spurs no longer have Hall of Fame players like Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili or Kawhi Leonard. They’re just another team in the Western Conference.

Whether due to a second straight offseason cut short by COVID-19, injuries or fatigue of the NBA’s top American players, Team USA was built hastily, and as a result is the worst this country has sent to an Olympics since the pros were allowed in 1992.

How Team USA was built for this current edition of the Summer Olympics all but guaranteed not a loss — but losses. France’s win over the U.S. in the preliminary round is not a surprise, even if it is Team USA’s first defeat in the Olympics since 2004.

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon, who recently coached Team USA’s junior squad at the FIBA U19 World Cup, saw some of this coming.

“The Olympic team was supposed to be more of a two-year commitment because the guy that was with us for our camp, he was working on getting the roster together from the hotel parking lot in Fort Worth,” Dixon said in a recent phone interview.

“When we were doing our camp, the Olympic team didn’t even have a roster set. They were on the phone all day long trying to build the roster.”

Dixon’s team won its tournament, by defeating France, coincidentally, in the championship game.

“The rest of the world has caught up,” he said. “But we had to convince [his team] of that. We didn’t make it real public we lost our first game, a scrimmage to Australia. That helped us more than anything.”

COVID destroyed how Team USA was supposed to be built, but even in a non-COVID world, this is not 2000. Twenty years ago a collection of 12 Americans could win gold in any major international basketball tournament.

The 2004 Summer Olympics proved that, when Team USA was led by Allen Iverson and Stephon Marbury to a disappointing bronze medal in Greece.

Its coach was Larry Brown, one of the best teachers the game has ever known. His teams were just out-played.

Those 2004 losses inspired the best American players — most notably Kobe Bryant, Jason Kidd and LeBron James, who was no longer a teenager as he was in Greece, to play.

Everyone involved took it more seriously, and Team USA had not lost an Olympic game before losing to France on Sunday.

But now it’s 2021, and there is zero fear, or awe, of playing Team USA. There are too many quality, and elite, NBA players from all over the world who now lead the rosters of their international teams.

Naming Gregg Popovich as the coach of this Team USA was fine. He’s doing what he can.

The Americans will be lucky to medal in this tournament, and the result will be on Pop’s resume, too. Just like the last two ugly seasons in San Antonio.

What he needed was a roster that was built the traditional way, not in a hurry over the phone from a hotel parking lot in Fort Worth, Texas, as it was a few months ago. What he needed was America’s best players, not JaVale McGee.

Pop needs players, like Tim Duncan, to make him look like the genius that he knows he never was.

Recommended Stories

  • USA Basketball schedule at 2021 Tokyo Olympics: Game times, streaming info, roster and more

    Team USA's men's basketball team is looking to win gold again at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Here's the team's roster, tournament format and schedule.

  • Opinion: Time to face facts, NBA coaching legend Gregg Popovich stinks at Olympic basketball

    Gregg Popovich has won five NBA titles with the Spurs, but he has been clueless from the very moment he was given the reins to USA Basketball.

  • Report: Team USA players grumbling about ‘San Antonio offense’

    The United States men's basketball team losing to France caused plenty of angst.

  • Booker, Middleton and Holiday arrive just hours before U.S. men tip off

    The last three members of USA Basketball — Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — arrived in Tokyo just hours before tipoff.

  • Report: Patriots’ Cole Popovich parts ways with team due to COVID-19 protocols

    Patriots co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is parting ways with the team.

  • Biden nominates top prosecutors, including one to oversee Jan. 6 riot cases

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated a slate of eight people to serve as U.S. attorneys, including the top federal prosecutor who will oversee the Jan. 6 Capitol riots cases if he is confirmed, and a progressive prosecutor in Massachusetts. Matthew Graves, a former federal prosecutor now with the corporate law firm DLA Piper, is Biden's choice to run the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, which has been overwhelmed with a flood of cases stemming from the riots. Federal prosecutors have arrested more than 535 people on charges of taking part in the violence, in which followers of then-President Donald Trump fought police, smashed windows and sent members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for safety.

  • Report: Texans were willing to trade QB Deshaun Watson before the NFL draft

    The Houston Texans were willing to trade QB Deshaun Watson even before the NFL draft. However, a report says the legal situation complicated it.

  • Decades ago, Fidel Castro promised all a better way of life: He lied to Cubans like my parents | Opinion

    In January 1959, Fidel Castro spoke in Havana and said: “We have a free country. We do not have censorship and the people can meet freely. We will never use force and the day the people do not want me, I will leave.”

  • McCarthy Knocks Cheney and Kinzinger: ‘Pelosi Republicans’

    Cheney and Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on the committee after McCarthy withdrew his appointments in response to Nancy Pelosi’s decision to block two of his picks.

  • TCU issues statement with Oklahoma, Texas leaving the Big 12

    The Horned Frogs have weighed in on OU, UT leaving the Big 12

  • Kelly Oubre Jr. talks playing 1-on-1 with RJ Barrett | The Putback with Ian Begley

    On a bonus segment from The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley is joined by Chris Williamson and Kelly Oubre Jr. where he talks about playing 1-on-1 with RJ Barrett. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Eight teens trapped atop New Mexico roller coaster for two hours, firefighters say

    Rescuers used a ladder truck to get the teens off the El Bandido coaster at Western Playland Amusement Park.

  • U.S. Women's Soccer Faces Australia in Critical Group Play Match

    The United States womens soccer team competes in their final match of group play against Australia before the quarterfinals begin.

  • Olympics-Skateboarding-After bruising loss, skater Huston says mental health takes precedence

    U.S. skateboard star Nyjah Huston nursed his bruising Sunday loss in the inaugural men's street event at the Tokyo Olympics, apologising to his supporters and extolling the importance of athletes taking care of their mental health after competitions. Huston, ranked no. 1 in the world in men's street skating, came seventh in Sunday's event in a major upset after he failed to land any of his last four tricks. Fellow American Jagger Eaton won bronze at the event, held in scorching https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-skaters-battle-under-brutal-tokyo-heat-inaugural-games-2021-07-25 temperatures, while Japan's Yuto Horigome made history by winning the first gold medal https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-horigome-wins-first-olympic-gold-skateboarding-2021-07-25 of skateboarding at the Olympics.

  • How to Grow Trees in Containers (9 photos)

    Whether you own a small yard, have a patio that needs more foliage or live in a rented property, there are plenty of reasons you might want to consider growing some or all of your trees in pots rather than in the ground. Not only can you buy specific varieties for container growing, you may also find...

  • As NCAA probe expands, Arizona State places TEs coach Adam Breneman on administrative leave

    Breneman is one of the 10 ASU coaches and staffers mentioned by the anonymous author of a dossier that encouraged the NCAA to investigate the Sun Devils for alleged violations that included flouting COVID-19 rules.

  • "Dating Game Killer" Rodney Alcala dies at 77

    Alcala was given the nickname the "Dating Game Killer" for his appearance on the show in 1978.

  • Justin Timberlake Responds After Lance Bass Calls Him Out on TikTok

    Justin Timberlake slid into the comments of Lance Bass’ recent TikTok video, which called out the ‘Sexy Back’ singer for ignoring his FaceTime request.

  • Knicks moving up in 2021 NBA Draft for Chris Duarte? | SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reports that the Knicks conducted a solo workout on Friday with Oregon's versatile guard, Chris Duarte. Begley notes that given most prospect workouts are done in groups, this may speak volumes about their interest in Duarte. For more Ian Begley: https://sny.tv/tags/ian-begley About Ian Begley:Ian Begley joined SNY in 2019 as the network's first NBA Insider covering the Knicks and Nets. His show, "The Putback with Ian Begley," appears weekly on SNY.tv, and Begley is also a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi ​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Predicting where the rest of the Big 12 will go after Texas, Oklahoma go to the SEC

    The Big 12 is likely losing the rest of their teams if Texas and Oklahoma go to the SEC. Where will they go?