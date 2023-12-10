State of Sports: Max Brosmer 'went back and forth' before deciding to transfer from UNH to Minnesota

Dec. 9—COLLEGE FOOTBALL is a year-round sport for many fan bases, and now you can include the University of New Hampshire faithful in that group. With the NCAA transfer portal in full swing, there's more news to report regarding UNH football now than there was during the 2023 season.

At least that's the way it seems.

The transfer portal has left UNH fans with many questions, especially at the quarterback position now that Max Brosmer has decided to leave the building and play for the University of Minnesota next season. Today we'll answer some of those questions.

When did Brosmer begin thinking about entering the transfer portal?

He said it became a realistic possibility around Thanksgiving.

"I focused on my team throughout the season," he said. "Once the season ended, I spent some time with my family. We discussed our options and our opportunities, pros and cons, entering, not entering, and ultimately decided to test the water.

"I wasn't thinking about the portal until after the season ended. I had no idea what I was doing. I knew that I wanted to win football games for UNH, so that was my No. 1 goal.

"I went back and forth for a few days on it. I had a dream of playing Big Ten football and somehow I got the opportunity to do that. I'm blessed for the opportunity. It was back and forth. I wanted to see what I had in the portal and make an educated decision from there."

Why did Brosmer enter the portal?

He said it was all about increasing the possibility of playing in the NFL, and had nothing to do with being unhappy or dissatisfied at UNH. Minnesota was a good landing spot because of the level of competition and the fact that Brosmer looks like he's the clear favorite to be the team's starting quarterback next season.

If, as expected, redshirt senior Cole Kramer transfers following Minnesota's bowl game, the Gophers will not have a returning scholarship quarterback on their roster. Drake Lindsey, currently a senior in high school, has committed to Minnesota, but isn't expected to join the program until next spring. Brosmer said he will make the move to Minnesota in January.

"Ultimately for me and my family, it was whatever school gave me the best opportunity to go to the NFL, it would be that school," Brosmer explained. "I set my standard that I wanted to play at the Power Five level. I wanted to get all my options on the table to make an educated decision, and UNH was on that table 100 percent of the time. When I made the decision to go to Minnesota, at that point it was, 'All right, do I want to go to Minnesota or UNH?' Ultimately I made the decision to commit to Minnesota. I'm gonna run with it.

"I heard it's colder than UNH, so we will test that and see if it's true. Cold-weather football is gritty football. ... The family environment is so similar to UNH. It's Big 10 football, but it's so similar to how I felt here as a freshman."

Was NIL money a factor in Brosmer's decision?

Not according to Brosmer.

"No, money was never a factor," he said. "Never. I believe in my heart and in my gut that I'll have a shot to go to the NFL if I do the right things on and off the field, and so money didn't play a role in me deciding on a school."

What does UNH's quarterback room currently look like?

Brosmer's departure leaves UNH with three QBs: Barry Kleinpeter, Matt Festa and Matt Vezza. Kleinpeter was a redshirt freshman last season. Festa and Vezza were true freshmen.

"(Vezza) played in the Monmouth game and did a really good job coming in on that last drive," UNH coach Rick Santos said. "The best thing about him, I think, he can improvise and he's dynamic with his legs. True dual-threat guy. Quick release. Instinctive. Smart football player.

"Barry Kleinpeter is someone who played last year (2022 season) sparingly. We put him in a couple games. One in particular against Elon he had a 40-yard touchdown (run). He's another one who is really dynamic with his legs. You can craft a lot of the (quarterback) run and (quarterback) gap scheme with him that we got away from the last few years because that wasn't necessarily Max's game. I think those guys are your prototypical spread quarterbacks. They can run it, they can do the zone read. If you can get them on the move, they have a pretty elite skill set in terms of their mobility and athleticism.

"And then I would say Matt Festa ... he's got a big-time arm. He's more of a prototypical pocket passer, a little more pro-style. He's got the strongest arm out of the group, including probably Brosmer.

"The thing with those guys, they've only cut their teeth on the scout team. They haven't had enough reps of actually running our offense to kind of see who would be the guy and who would grasp it."

Will UNH use the transfer portal to bring in a QB even though there are already three on the roster?

Yes. At least that's the plan.

"We really like the three young guys we have in the program, but at the same time we thought we were going to have a fifth-year guy coming back who's played meaningful snaps," Santos said. "Our philosophy is gonna be to try and go get someone of similar stature and maturity who can come in and potentially compete right away.

"I talked to the team about it a couple weeks ago. Our transfer philosophy is if we lose someone with a year or two of eligibility left, we'll probably bring in an upperclassman who transfers in just because we'll have a person who has been through it. ... And then if guys leave and they're on their normal graduation cycle, we replace them with high school kids like we traditionally have."

Did Brosmer leave UNH on good terms?

It seems that way. He said he was in communication with Santos throughout the process and stressed that he felt supported by the UNH coaching staff.

Santos, while disappointed, said Brosmer has developed into an FBS quarterback.

"The (UNH) family opening up their arms to a kid from Georgia is really special," Brosmer said. "I can't thank my team enough for that. Obviously we're a small community, so everyone knows everyone. I've made the best friends I'll probably ever have in my life here. That's families included, not just players. The tailgates post-game where you get to meet everybody's family — their grandparents, their aunts and uncles, their brothers, their sisters — it's the definition of family environment.

"I'm excited for a new chapter, but I won't forget the memories I made here. I won't forget the families, the team, the staff and everyone I've made such great relationships with."

