State softball tournament: Play-in round scores
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state softball tournament for classes 4A and 5A kicked off this weekend. Scores from the opening play-in round are listed below.
2024 Baseball and Softball state tournament brackets
5A
#1 Alamogordo vs #16 Cleveland
Alamogordo wins 15-0
#2 La Cueva vs #15 Volcano Vista
La Cueva wins 5-0
#3 Centennial vs #14 Sandia
Centennial wins 14-4
#4 Hobbs vs #13 Organ Mountain
Organ Mountain wins 2-1
#5 Cibola vs #12 Farmington
Cibola wins 13-2
#6 Carlsbad vs #11 Los Lunas
Carlsbad wins 9-0
#7 Mayfield vs #10 Rio Rancho
Mayfield wins 10-7
#8 Piedra Vista vs #9 Albuquerque High
Piedra Vista wins 15-8
4A
#1 Gallup vs #16 Portales
Gallup wins 2-0
#2 Lovington vs #10 Albuquerque Academy
Lovington wins 10-0
#3 Silver vs #13 Miyamura
Silver wins 11-0
#4 St. Pius X vs #13 Deming
St. Pius wins 15-3
#5 Artesia vs #12 Bloomfield
#6 Bernalillo vs #11 Goddard
Bernalillo wins 4-1
#7 Aztec vs #10 Los Alamos
Aztec wins 14-4
#8 Belen vs #9 Valley
Belen wins 6-2
