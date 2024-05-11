Advertisement

State softball tournament: Play-in round scores

bradley benson
·1 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state softball tournament for classes 4A and 5A kicked off this weekend. Scores from the opening play-in round are listed below.

2024 Baseball and Softball state tournament brackets

5A

#1 Alamogordo vs #16 Cleveland

  • Alamogordo wins 15-0

#2 La Cueva vs #15 Volcano Vista

  • La Cueva wins 5-0

#3 Centennial vs #14 Sandia

  • Centennial wins 14-4

#4 Hobbs vs #13 Organ Mountain

  • Organ Mountain wins 2-1

#5 Cibola vs #12 Farmington

  • Cibola wins 13-2

#6 Carlsbad vs #11 Los Lunas

  • Carlsbad wins 9-0

#7 Mayfield vs #10 Rio Rancho

  • Mayfield wins 10-7

#8 Piedra Vista vs #9 Albuquerque High

  • Piedra Vista wins 15-8

4A

#1 Gallup vs #16 Portales

  • Gallup wins 2-0

#2 Lovington vs #10 Albuquerque Academy

  • Lovington wins 10-0

#3 Silver vs #13 Miyamura

  • Silver wins 11-0

#4 St. Pius X vs #13 Deming

  • St. Pius wins 15-3

#5 Artesia vs #12 Bloomfield

#6 Bernalillo vs #11 Goddard

  • Bernalillo wins 4-1

#7 Aztec vs #10 Los Alamos

  • Aztec wins 14-4

#8 Belen vs #9 Valley

  • Belen wins 6-2

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.