State softball tournament pairings announced, begins Tuesday

May 27—AUSTIN- After a week of waiting, the University Interscholastic League finally announced the state tournament softball pairings late last week, setting the table for both the Slocum Lady Mustangs and Neches Lady Tigers, as they both look to capture the elusive state title.

The 1A softball state semifinals will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 28, with Slocum Lady Mustangs, 15-12-1, taking on the Jonesboro Lady Eagles, 21-7.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Neches Lady Tigers, 15-2 will take on the Hermleigh Lady Cardinals, 20-9.

Winners of the two semifinals will then meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, for the championship game.

All games in the state tournament are to be held at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, home of the University of Texas Longhorns softball program. Tickets will be $15 plus tax for individual games, or a tournament pass can be purchased for $100 plus tax.

If you're unable to attend, the games will be broadcast by National Federation of State High School Associations, better known as NFHS, but will require a subscription.