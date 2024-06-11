All-State softball teams released, 22 southeast Minnesota standouts selected

Jun. 10—The Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association released their annual All-State teams on Monday and to no surprise a number of southeastern Minnesota standouts made the list.

In all, 22 from the Rochester area were among the 172 athletes selected across the four classes.

Six of the 22 were tabbed as first-teamers.

Gatorade Player of the Year Carter Raymond and teammate Carly Kimmes were each selected after leading Randolph to a Class 2A state title this year. St. Charles senior Mya Omdahl and Winona Cotter Madison Hazelton joined Raymond on Kimmes as Class 2A first-team selections.

Kasson-Mantorville senior Calleigh Richards was named Class 3A first-team as well as Winona senior Avery Engbrecht.

Engbrecht was one of four named All-State with standout pitcher Lauren Kreckow selected to the second team and fellow teammates in senior Olivia Poulin and junior Jillian Fitzgerald selected as honorable mentions.

Joining Kreckow on the second team was Red Wing senior Bri Tix.

The bulk of the 22 representatives came in Class 2A.

The aforementioned Raymond, Kimmes, Omdahl and Hazelton made the first-team with eight more from Section 1 tabbed for the second team or honorable mention.

Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland senior Lucie Voigt and Chatfield freshman Makenna Dornack were each second-team selections. Caledonia freshman Elsa Blum and senior Braelyn Lange were honorable mentions, as were Chatfield senior Alexis Hinckley, Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Megan Jasperson, Dover-Eyota senior Emirson Brehmer and Randolph junior Kylee Carey.

In Class 1A, Section 1 champions Blooming Prairie saw seniors Shawntee Snyder and Macy Lembke named honorable mention. Houston freshman Julia Swenson and Southland freshman Laney Weis joined them as honorable mention selections.

