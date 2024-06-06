ALL-STATE SOFTBALL TEAM: West Point's Phillips named Class 5A honorable mention

Jun. 6—West Point's Brinlee Phillips earned honorable mention recognition in Class 5A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced this year's All-State softball team on Thursday.

The standout catcher compiled a .387 average, .454 on-base percentage, .570 slugging percentage and 1.024 OPS in 93 at-bats to go along with 36 hits, 29 RBIs, 28 runs, 11 doubles, eight walks, six stolen bases and two homers.

She landed a spot as an honorable mention catcher alongside Ardmore's Alaina Grace King.

West Point coach Justin Cornelius lauded his senior's work ethic.

"She's the first one to show up and last one to leave," he said. "She's in the hitting building six or seven days a week. I used to joke with her about putting a cot in there. She just really stepped it up coming into her senior year. She wanted to finish strong and she did. She kept her nose to the grindstone. It was great to watch her grow into the softball player we knew she could be. Great leader, fantastic kid, great academics. Everything really showed up this season."

The All-State softball team is decided by the ASWA's prep committee, which chooses from a list of athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) is also part of the annual selection process.

See the complete All-State softball team below.

------

CLASS 7A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Vic Moten, Daphne, Jr.

P: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

P: Olivia Christian, Hoover, Sr.

P: Tait Davidson, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

C: Maggie Daniel, Spain Park, Sr.

IF: Charlotte Herron, Bob Jones, Sr.

IF: Mariami Hubbard, Huntsville, Sr.

IF: Gerritt Griggs, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

IF: Dailynn Motes, Thompson, Sr.

OF: Hannah Christian, Hoover, Sr.

OF: Claire Wright, Austin, Jr.

OF: Abby Johnson, Daphne, So.

DH: Natalia Kenyatta, Bob Jones, Sr.

DH: Bria Allen, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

UTL: Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

UTL: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville, So.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Kaitlyn Raines, Hoover, Jr.

P: Aubree Hooks, Thompson, Jr.

P: AJ Vineski, Bob Jones, Sr.

P: Mikayla Baumgartner, Mary G. Montgomery, Sr.

C: Khloe Broadwater, Central-Phenix City, Fr.

IF: Olivia Faggard, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

IF: Bella Foran, Hoover, Sr.

IF: Arden Breedlove, Austin, So.

IF: Ansley Reeves, Enterprise, 8th

OF: Emma Hawkins, Oak Mountain, Sr.

OF: Keara Hall, Thompson, Sr.

OF: Kinley Hutto, Enterprise, Sr.

DH: Abby Lindsey, Austin, Sr.

DH: Abigail Helms, Auburn, Jr.

UTL: Katie Schuler, Huntsville, Sr.

UTL: Zaylen Tucker, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Kadyn Bush, Thompson, So.; Kaytie Chandler, Prattville, Jr.

Catcher: Kinley German, Dothan, Fr.; Holly Beth Brooks, Tuscaloosa County, Jr.

Infield: Amya Duster, Huntsville, Fr.; Kelsey Burden, Thompson, 8th

Outfield: Olivia Tindell, Thompson, Jr.; Isabella Myers, Huntsville, Sr.

Designated hitter: Sydney Carroll, Chelsea, Jr.; Charlee Bennett, Spain Park, Jr.

Utility: Madison Allen, Auburn, Sr.; Kinsley Higdon, Austin, Sr.

Player of the Year

Vic Moten, Daphne

Pitcher of the Year

Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville

Hitter of the Year

Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City

Coach of the Year

Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville

CLASS 6A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Mya Holt, Wetumpka, Sr.

P: Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin County, Jr.

P: Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle, Sr.

P: Kaitlyn Trepanier, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

C: Amaya Green, Athens, Jr.

IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, Sr.

IF: Blakelyn Austin, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, Sr.

IF: Bre Hughes, Saraland, Sr.

OF: Presley Lively, Helena, Sr.

OF: Raegan Wall, Hazel Green, Sr.

OF: Gracie Dees, Saraland, Jr.

DH: Katie Norgard, Hartselle, So.

DH: Haley Hart, Spanish Fort, Jr.

UTL: Sophie Gant, Gardendale, Sr.

UTL: Nyla Treptau, Pell City, Jr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

C: Marti McCluskey, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.

P: Hayden Traywick, Helena, So.

P: Ella Watson, Wetumpka, Sr.

P: Myleigh Dobbins, Saraland, So.

P: Mackenzie Harper, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.

IF: Jada McLeod, Stanhope Elmore, Sr.

IF: Ameria Anderson, Pike Road, Jr.

IF: Lily Lowery, Athens, Jr.

IF: Kenley Vaughn, Gardendale, Jr.

OF: Katie Gillott, Hartselle, Jr.

OF: Caitlyn Tedford, Athens, So.

OF: Miya Covington, Gardendale, Sr.

DH: Leilah Mennes, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

DH: Brit Godfrey, Hartselle, Jr.

UTL: Berkley Mooney, Oxford, Sr.

UTL: Kherington Keith, Pell City, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Amori Morrison, Brookwood, So.; Kate Townley, Calera, Sr.

Catcher: Kennedy Cuthbert, Pike Road, 8th; Emma Tims-Becerra, Oxford, So.

Infield: Kennedy Sevcik, Spanish Fort, Sr.; Emma Olive, Helena, Sr.

Outfield: Whitney Holtzapfel, Calera, Fr.; Hannah Steele, Helena, Sr.

Designated hitter: Mason Quinnie, Hazel Green, Sr.; Sheridan Kynard, McAdory, Jr.

Utility: Meredith Kellum, Briarwood Christian, Sr.; Ashlyn Burns, Oxford, Sr.

Player of the Year

Morgan Stiles, Athens

Hitter of the Year

Presley Lively, Helena

Pitcher of the Year

Mya Holt, Wetumpka

Coach of the Year

Travis Barnes, Athens

CLASS 5A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Missy Odom, Jasper, So.

P: Jacey Moore, Russellville, Sr.

P: Ashton Moorer, Demopolis, Sr.

P: Madeline Howard, St. Paul's, Sr.

C: Charlee Parris, Alexandria, So.

IF: Tia Titi, Gulf Shores, Sr.

IF: Lillie Stagner, Faith Academy, Jr.

IF: Kendall Trimm, Moody, Jr.

IF: Allyssa Hunt, Alexandria, Jr.

OF: Brooklynn Sertell, St. Clair County, Sr.

OF: Bailea Boone, Holtville, Jr.

OF: Peyton Burrell, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.

DH: Mylee Stagner, Faith Academy, Fr.

DH: Lily Livingston, Arab, Jr.

UTL: Pressley Slaton, Alexandria, Jr.

UTL: McKenzie Hyche, Lawrence County, Sr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Georgia Chancellor, Springville, Fr.

P: Anna Leigh Price, Gulf Shores, So.

P: Gracie Lawrence, Brewer, So.

P: Jalyn Allen, Southside-Gadsden, Jr.

C: Anayia McCutchen, Gulf Shores, Fr.

IF: Austin McNeece, Scottsboro, Jr.

IF: Maddie Williams, Rehobeth, Jr.

IF: Shila Wadkins, Scottsboro, Jr.

IF: Breia Rusk, Brewer, Jr.

OF: Mallory Ogle, John Carroll, Sr.

OF: Idaysia Mercer, Jasper, Sr.

OF: Sydney Noles, Boaz, Sr.

DH: Ava Ramsey, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.

DH: Addyson Jarman, Marbury, Sr.

UTL: Leah Bowden, Springville, So.

UTL: Lindsey Moulton, Beauregard, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Grier Maples, Boaz, Fr.; Bella Turley, Moody, 8th

Catcher: Brinlee Phillips, West Point, Sr.; Alaina Grace King, Ardmore, Jr.

Infield: Ava Rhoden, Boaz, Jr.; Lara Anne Norwood, Lawrence County, 8th

Outfield: Brenlee Sparks, Alexandria, Jr.; KK Jacks, Gulf Shores, Fr.

Designated hitter: Christian Hess, Alexandria, Sr.; Caitlan Bland, Shelby County, So.

Utility: Kyra Wallace, Brewbaker Tech, So.; Kylie Snowden, Holtville, So.

Player of the Year

Missy Odom, Jasper

Hitter of the Year

Pressley Slaton, Alexandria

Pitcher of the Year

Jacey Moore, Russellville

Coach of the Year

Brandi Hall, Jasper

CLASS 4A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: KG Favors, Orange Beach, Jr.

P: Abby Herndon, Brooks, Sr.

P: Ashtyn Sligh, Oneonta, Jr.

P: Skiely Perry, Curry, Fr.

C: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, So.

IF: Jenna Madison, Curry, Sr.

IF: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, So.

IF: Ambrey Taylor, Curry, Jr.

IF: Callie Richardson, White Plains, Jr.

OF: Mary Suzan Aman, Houston Academy, Sr.

OF: Leighton Arnold, White Plains, Jr.

OF: Allie Yeary, Madison County, Jr.

DH: Avery Wynne, North Jackson, Sr.

DH: Lilly Bethune, West Limestone, Jr.

UTL: Braya Hodges, Houston Academy, Sr.

UTL: JuliAnn Kyle, West Limestone, Jr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Laura Beth NeSmith, Prattville Chr, Jr.

P: Gracyn Spicer, Madison County, Sr.

P: Emma Hill, Cherokee County, So.

P: Addi Wilson, Hamilton, Jr.

C: Caroline Jones, Northside, So.

OF: Gracie Ward, Slocomb, Sr.

OF: Faith Roberson, Brooks, Jr.

OF: Abby Lea, Cherokee County, Sr.

IF: Mary Margaret Fountain, T.R. Miller, Jr.

IF: Ava Hill, Handley, Jr.

IF: Katie King, Orange Beach, So.

IF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, Jr.

DH: Ella Baswell, New Hope, Fr.

DH: Lillie McGuff, Curry, Sr.

UTL: Madison Sawyer, Satsuma, Jr.

UTL: Emily Adams, Houston Academy, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Belle Sheffield, Satsuma, Jr.; Shayeligh Whitman, Dale County, Jr.

Catcher: Ansleigh Smith, Houston Academy, Sr.; Rebekah Rowell, T.R. Miller, Sr.

Infield: Anna Kate Smith, Corner, So.; Aubrey Sorrells, Hamilton, Sr.

Outfield: Charli Kyser, American Christian, Sr.; Ansley Brown, Curry, Fr.

Designated hitter: Summer Stephens, Hale County, Sr.; Kylei Russell, West Morgan, Sr.

Utility: Kaitlynn Robertson, Orange Beach, Jr.; Kandice Crosby, Prattville Christian, So.

Player of the Year

Ava Hodo, Orange Beach

Hitter of the Year

Braya Hodges, Houston Academy

Pitcher of the Year

KG Favors, Orange Beach

Coach of the Year

Kathryn Montgomery, Brooks

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Reese Cauley, Opp, Sr.

P: Emily Needham, Saint James, So.

P: Cataryna Schreiber, Madison Academy, So.

P: Shianne Parker, Plainview, Sr.

C: Hallie Holland, Colbert County, So.

IF: Bradleigh Lanier, Opp, Jr.

IF: Abby Payne, Hokes Bluff, Sr.

IF: Talee Sims, Randolph County, Sr.

IF: Brantlee Wortham, Randolph County, Sr.

OF: Chloe Hatch, Plainview, Sr.

OF: Abby Williams, Plainview, So.

OF: Shila Marks, Lauderdale County, Jr.

DH: Tatiana Shuford, Saint James, Jr.

DH: Maddie Traywick, Alabama Christian, Jr.

UTL: Abi Bunt, Glencoe, Sr.

UTL: Kennah Beth Lacy, Winfield, Jr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Isabelle Warrick, Alabama Christian, Jr.

P: Mardie Carpenter, Thomasville, Jr.

P: Savannah Smith, Piedmont, Sr.

P: Kynlee Fulmer, Weaver, Sr.

C: Cacey Brothers, Piedmont, Jr.

IF: Emily Burgreen, Madison Academy, Jr.

IF: Jada Hampton, Plainview, Sr.

IF: Graidin Haas, Plainview, Jr.

IF: Hanna Kimbrell, Winfield, Fr.

OF: Imani Brothers, Thomasville, So.

OF: Molly Wright, Mars Hill Bible, Fr.

OF: Ana Grace Guy, Carbon Hill, Sr.

DH: Makayli Davis, Colbert County, So.

DH: Aubrey Reed, Danville, Jr.

UTL: Cayse Willett, Glencoe, Sr.

UTL: Cayla Brothers, Piedmont, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Avery Duke, Excel, So.; McKinley McCaghren, Danville, Fr.

Catcher: Emma Rose Meldrum, Trinity, So.; Brooklyn Barlow, Excel, Sr.

Infield: Breanna Martin, Ohatchee, Sr.; Maddie Norris, Providence Christian, Jr.

Outfield: Evie Stephenson, Madison Academy, 7th; Jaidyn Ivey, Opp, Jr.

Designated hitter: Stevie Grace Collins, Thomasville, Sr.; Amaya Womack, Opp, Sr.

Utility: Addison Moseley, Opp, Jr.; Sydney Johnston, Saint James, So.

Player of the Year

Reese Cauley, Opp

Hitter of the Year

Kennah Beth Lacy, Winfield

Pitcher of the Year

Emily Needham, Saint James

Coach of the Year

David McVay, Opp

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Ellie Cox, Wicksburg, So.

P: Natalie Cole, Wicksburg, Jr.

P: Makinley Turner, Thorsby, Sr.

P: Sydney Boothe, Zion Chapel, So.

C: Ally Whitehead, G.W. Long, Sr.

IF: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah, Jr.

IF: Katelyn St.Clair, Sand Rock, Sr.

IF: Maddie McCrary, Sumiton Christian, Jr.

IF: Tylaya Lingo, Wicksburg, Jr.

OF: Makinley Traylor, Ider, So.

OF: Anna Potter, Hatton, Sr.

OF: Chasty Garrison, Winston County, Jr.

DH: Madyson Cromer, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

DH: Bella Kelley, Southeastern, Jr.

UTL: Sydni Carpenter, Southeastern, Sr.

UTL: Emma Sipsy, Sand Rock, Fr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Brynlee Alford, Horseshoe Bend, Fr.

P: Caybree Dobbins, North Sand Mountain, Sr.

P: Josie Bunch, West End, Sr.

P: Emellie Hamilton, Southeastern, Jr.

C: Amber Kidd, Zion Chapel, Sr.

IF: Campbell Barron, Pisgah, So.

IF: Izzy Ingle, Sumiton Christian, Sr.

IF: Anna Claire Free, G.W. Long, Fr.

IF: Ella Wheeler, Sulligent, Jr.

OF: Kenzie Reid, J.U. Blacksher, Sr.

OF: Briley Caperton, Pisgah, So.

OF: Ali Kelly, Sumiton Christian, Jr.

DH: Lynley Butts, Lamar County, Soph.

DH: Kynlee Taylor, Sulligent, 8th

UTL: Anleigh Wood, Wicksburg, 8th

UTL: Lily Henry, Pleasant Valley, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Madison Comeens, Winston County, Sr.; Piper Anderson, Pisgah, So.

Catcher: Sophia Murphey, Ider, Sr.; Laney Saucer, J.U. Blacksher, Fr.

Infield: Ally Zorn, Samson, So.; Samantha Galloway, Fyffe, So.

Outfield: Ella Waites, Woodland, Jr.; Kaylee Hodge, Zion Chapel, So.

Designated hitter: Marlie Hood, Hatton, Sr.; Kennedy Hussey, Zion Chapel, Sr.

Utility: Braylee King, West End, So.; Beth Dixon, Ariton, Fr.

Player of the Year

Natalie Cole, Wicksburg

Hitter of the Year

Madeline Flammia, Pisgah

Pitcher of the Year

Ellie Cox, Wicksburg

Coach of the Year

Josh Cox, Wicksburg

CLASS 1A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Kaylee Guy, Leroy, Jr.

P: Olivia Treece, Skyline, Sr.

P: Lilli Sumblin, Kinston, So.

P: Avery Steward, Spring Garden, Jr.

C: Emma Givens, Gaylesville, Sr.

IF: Sadie Primm, Billingsley, Jr.

IF: Alex Grimes, Brantley, Fr.

IF: Braylynn Pope, Hackleburg, Fr.

IF: Kaylee Carter, Athens Bible, Jr.

OF: Saylor Cooper, Hackleburg, Jr.

OF: Addie Pollard, Waterloo, So.

OF: Gracie Mitchell, Leroy, Sr.

DH: Jayla Ross, Skyline, Sr.

DH: Destiny Trevino, Cherokee, Sr.

UTL: Carli Sparks, Cherokee, Sr.

UTL: Jaden McGee, Maplesville, Sr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Georgiana Kavich, Waterloo, Jr.

P: Annah Parker Little, Brantley, Sr.

P: Mollie Kayte Smith, Maplesville, Sr.

P: Lydia Brewer, Sweet Water, Sr.

C: Addyson Butler, Athens Bible, Jr.

IF: Helena Ingram, Spring Garden, Jr.

IF: Eva Gates, Skyline, Fr.

IF: Beverly Alexander, Ragland, So.

IF: Hannah Howard, Leroy, So.

OF: Tishona Young, Sweet Water, So.

OF: Brinlee Potts, Skyline, Sr.

OF: Claire Cooper, Waterloo, Jr.

DH: Gra McManus, South Lamar, Sr.

DH: Maggie Jarrett, Spring Garden, Jr.

UTL: Bella Harper, Lynn, Fr.

UTL: Brynne Kelley, Kinston, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Marissa Adams, Decatur Heritage, So.; Paige McMurrey, Ragland, Sr.

Catcher: Chloe Gilliland, Meek, Sr.; Sarah Allen, Waterloo, Jr.

Infield: Payten Herron, Hackleburg, So.; Audra Bellomy, Skyline, Sr.

Outfield: Addie Word, Spring Garden, 8th; Ana Caldwell, Elba, Jr.

Designated hitter: Kamri Tittle, Lynn, Jr.; Camdyn Norris, Kinston, So.

Utility: Laine Steward, Hackleburg, Jr.; Brookelyn Keith, Leroy, Sr.

Player of the Year

Olivia Treece, Skyline

Hitter of the Year

Sadie Primm, Billingsley

Pitcher of the Year

Kaylee Guy, Leroy

Coach of the Year

Slade Bellomy, Skyline

AISA

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Victoria Hagemann, Hooper, Sr.

P: Railey Langford, Lee-Scott, So.

P: Lily Stubbs, Edgewood, Jr.

P: Kady Thomas, Clarke Prep, So.

C: Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, Sr.

IF: Madison Davis, Lee-Scott, Sr.

IF: Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood, Sr.

IF: Catie Wallace Self, Lowndes Academy, Fr.

IF: Miya Tatum, Macon-East, Jr.

OF: Haley Briggs, Lowndes Academy, Sr.

OF: Karrington Moore, Bessemer Academy, Sr.

OF: Anna Claire Thomas, Fort Dale Academy, Jr.

DH: Brooke Brasell, Clarke Prep, Fr.

DH: Hope Kennedy, Abbeville Christian, So.

UTL: Ashley Burgess, Edgewood, Sr.

UTL: Kaylee Midkiff, Hooper, Jr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Anna Grace Blalock, Abbeville Christian, Sr.

P: Addie Hicks, Clarke Prep, Fr.

P: Casey Stengell, Macon-East, Sr.

P: Elizabeth Sullins, Lowndes Academy, Fr.

C: Carson Cox, Bessemer Academy, So.

IF: Olivia Brackner, Bessemer Academy, Jr.

IF: Alli Kate Causey, Abbeville Christian, 8th

IF: Jamya Powell, Macon-East, So.

IF: Olivia Slocumb, Glenwood, Sr.

OF: Grace Jernigan, Glenwood, Sr.

OF: Lathan Johnson, Macon-East, Sr.

OF: Bri Totty, Lee-Scott, Jr.

DH: Ragan McConnell, Glenwood, Sr.

DH: Ansley Tate, Lee-Scott, Jr.

UTL: Lexie Smith, Edgewood, Fr.

UTL: McKenzie Johnson, Lee-Scott, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: None.

Catcher: Mallory Coody, Patrician, So.

Infield: Courtney Niles, Glenwood, Sr.; Annie Bressler, Hooper, Sr.

Outfield: Cassie Braddy, Abbeville Christian, Fr.

Designated hitter: Caroline Rhea, Bessemer Academy, So.; Katelee Sikes, Patrician, Fr.

Utility: Drue Flint, Clarke Prep, So.

Player of the Year

Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood

Pitcher of the Year

Victoria Hagemann, Hooper

Hitter of the Year

Miya Tatum, Macon-East

Coach of the Year

Glynn Lott, Macon-East