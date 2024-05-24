State softball roundup: Mead falls in 3A play-in game; Lakeside advances in 1A

May 23—From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday's high school state tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online.

Heritage 17, Mead 6 (5): Jada Ellis drove in five runs with three hits and the 18th-seeded Timberwolves (13-13) eliminated the 15th-seeded Panthers (16-9) in a State 3A opening-round game at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

Kylie Thomas hit a two-run homer in a seven-run second inning for Heritage. Destinie Startin hit a two-run home run for Mead.

Lakeside 3, Elma 2: Ayanna Tobeck went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI and the 12th-seeded Eagles (13-10) eliminated fifth-seeded Elma (16-7) in a State 1A opening-round game at Columbia Playfields in Richland.

Katie Sturm had three hits and struck out six in a complete game for Lakeside, which faces fourth-seeded Cedar Park Christian in a quarterfinal on Friday.