State softball rankings: Stewartville and Winona ranked in Class 3A as postseason looms
May 16—1. Red Lake Falls
2. United South Central
3. New Ulm Cathedral
4. Blooming Prairie
5. Edgerton/SW MN Christian
6. Badger/GB-MR
7. Braham
8. (tie) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
West Central Area
10. Silver Bay
Receiving votes: Browerville, East Polk North Stars, South Ridge, BOLD.
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 8.
1. Randolph
2. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial
3. Proctor
4. Belle Plaine
5. St. Agnes
6. Kimball Area
7. St. Cloud Cathedral
8. Caledonia
9. Rockford
10. Marantha Christian Academy
Receiving votes: Dilworth-Glyndon/Felton, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Dassel-Cokato, Windom Area
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 4, 5, 8.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall
2. New Ulm
3. Rocori
4. Winona
5. Chisago Lakes
6. Mankato West
7. Mankato East
8. Academy of Holy Angels
9. Delano
10. Stewartville
Receiving votes: Princeton, Rock Ridge, St. Francis, Hibbing, St. Anthony Village, Simley.
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8.
1. Farmington
2. Rosemount
3. Shakopee
4. Forest Lake
5. Rogers
6. Champlin Park
7. Andover
8. White Bear Lake Area
9. New Prague
10. St. Michael-Albertville
Receiving votes: Stillwater Area, Brainerd, Blaine.
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7.