State softball rankings: Stewartville and Winona ranked in Class 3A as postseason looms

May 16—1. Red Lake Falls

2. United South Central

3. New Ulm Cathedral

4. Blooming Prairie

5. Edgerton/SW MN Christian

6. Badger/GB-MR

7. Braham

8. (tie) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

West Central Area

10. Silver Bay

Receiving votes: Browerville, East Polk North Stars, South Ridge, BOLD.

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 8.

1. Randolph

2. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial

3. Proctor

4. Belle Plaine

5. St. Agnes

6. Kimball Area

7. St. Cloud Cathedral

8. Caledonia

9. Rockford

10. Marantha Christian Academy

Receiving votes: Dilworth-Glyndon/Felton, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Dassel-Cokato, Windom Area

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 4, 5, 8.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall

2. New Ulm

3. Rocori

4. Winona

5. Chisago Lakes

6. Mankato West

7. Mankato East

8. Academy of Holy Angels

9. Delano

10. Stewartville

Receiving votes: Princeton, Rock Ridge, St. Francis, Hibbing, St. Anthony Village, Simley.

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8.

1. Farmington

2. Rosemount

3. Shakopee

4. Forest Lake

5. Rogers

6. Champlin Park

7. Andover

8. White Bear Lake Area

9. New Prague

10. St. Michael-Albertville

Receiving votes: Stillwater Area, Brainerd, Blaine.

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7.