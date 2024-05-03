State softball rankings: Stewartville ranked 7th in Class 3A
May 2—1. New Ulm Cathedral
2. Red Lake Falls
3. Blooming Prairie
4. United South Central
5. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
6. (tie) Edgerton/SW MN Christian
Swanville
8. (tie) Badger/GB-MR
West Central Area School
10. East Polk North Stars
Receiving votes: Braham, Silver Bay, Bethlehem Academy.
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8.
1. Randolph
2. (tie) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial
St. Agnes
4. Proctor
5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
6. Belle Plaine
7. Rockford
8. Hawley
9. St. Cloud Cathedral
10. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta
Receiving votes: Pipestone Area, Winona Cotter, Maranatha Christian Academy.
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall
2. New Ulm
3. Chisago Lakes
4. Winona
5. Mankato East
6. Mankato West
7. Stewartville
8. Academy of Holy Angels
9. St. Francis
10. Rocori
Receiving votes: Delano, St. Anthony Village, Becker, Northfield.
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8.
1. Rosemount
2. Farmington
3. Shakopee
4. Forest Lake
5. White Bear Lake Area
6. Rogers
7. New Prague
8. Andover
9. Brainered
10. St. Michael-Albertville
Receiving votes: Stillwater Area, Maple Grove, Spring Lake Park.
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8.