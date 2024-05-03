State softball rankings: Stewartville ranked 7th in Class 3A

May 2—1. New Ulm Cathedral

2. Red Lake Falls

3. Blooming Prairie

4. United South Central

5. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

6. (tie) Edgerton/SW MN Christian

Swanville

8. (tie) Badger/GB-MR

West Central Area School

10. East Polk North Stars

Receiving votes: Braham, Silver Bay, Bethlehem Academy.

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8.

1. Randolph

2. (tie) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial

St. Agnes

4. Proctor

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

6. Belle Plaine

7. Rockford

8. Hawley

9. St. Cloud Cathedral

10. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Receiving votes: Pipestone Area, Winona Cotter, Maranatha Christian Academy.

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall

2. New Ulm

3. Chisago Lakes

4. Winona

5. Mankato East

6. Mankato West

7. Stewartville

8. Academy of Holy Angels

9. St. Francis

10. Rocori

Receiving votes: Delano, St. Anthony Village, Becker, Northfield.

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8.

1. Rosemount

2. Farmington

3. Shakopee

4. Forest Lake

5. White Bear Lake Area

6. Rogers

7. New Prague

8. Andover

9. Brainered

10. St. Michael-Albertville

Receiving votes: Stillwater Area, Maple Grove, Spring Lake Park.

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8.