State softball rankings: Randolph stays a top Class 2A, Stewartville stays ranked in Class 3A
May 9—1. Red Lake Falls
2. New Ulm Cathedral
3. United South Central
4. Blooming Prairie
5. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
6. (tie) Braham
Silver Bay
8. Edgerton
9. Swanville
10. West Central Area School
Receiving votes: East Polk North Stars, Badger/GB-MR, BOLD.
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 3, 4, 5, 8.
1. Randolph
2. St. Agnes
3. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial
4. Proctor
5. Belle Plaine
6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
7. Kimball Area
8. St. Cloud Cathedral
9. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta
10. Windom Area
Receiving votes: Rockford, Hawley, Dover-Eyota, Caledonia.
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall
2. New Ulm
3. Chisago Lakes
4. Winona
5. Rocori
6. (tie) Mankato East
Mankato West
8. Academy of Holy Angels
9. Stewartville
10. Delano
Receiving votes: Princeton, Rock Ridge, St. Francis, Northfield.
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8.
1. Farmington
2. Rosemount
3. Shakopee
4. Forest Lake
5. Rogers
6. White Bear Lake Area
7. Andover
8. New Prague
9. St. Michael-Albertville
10. Champlin Park
Receiving votes: Stillwater Area, Maple Grove, Brainerd.
Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8.