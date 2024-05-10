State softball rankings: Randolph stays a top Class 2A, Stewartville stays ranked in Class 3A

May 9—1. Red Lake Falls

2. New Ulm Cathedral

3. United South Central

4. Blooming Prairie

5. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

6. (tie) Braham

Silver Bay

8. Edgerton

9. Swanville

10. West Central Area School

Receiving votes: East Polk North Stars, Badger/GB-MR, BOLD.

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 3, 4, 5, 8.

1. Randolph

2. St. Agnes

3. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial

4. Proctor

5. Belle Plaine

6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

7. Kimball Area

8. St. Cloud Cathedral

9. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

10. Windom Area

Receiving votes: Rockford, Hawley, Dover-Eyota, Caledonia.

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall

2. New Ulm

3. Chisago Lakes

4. Winona

5. Rocori

6. (tie) Mankato East

Mankato West

8. Academy of Holy Angels

9. Stewartville

10. Delano

Receiving votes: Princeton, Rock Ridge, St. Francis, Northfield.

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8.

1. Farmington

2. Rosemount

3. Shakopee

4. Forest Lake

5. Rogers

6. White Bear Lake Area

7. Andover

8. New Prague

9. St. Michael-Albertville

10. Champlin Park

Receiving votes: Stillwater Area, Maple Grove, Brainerd.

Rankings are a composite of the voting provided by the Section Reps from Sections 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8.