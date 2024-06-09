State softball quarterfinals: Not resting on their Laurels: Jags outlast Lions; Boyd sees bright future after State run

LEXINGTON Boyd County envisioned a date in the state semifinals. It only took a half inning to become a bad dream.

The Lions entered the seventh inning with a 4-0 lead and three outs away from a trip to the Final Four. Boyd County saw its advantage become a deficit as North Laurel plated five runs and held on for a 5-4 win at John Cropp Stadium on Saturday.

“We just ran out of gas,” Boyd County coach Lance Seasor said. “I can’t say enough good things about our kids. They gave it everything they had out there. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t, but they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”

The Jaguars opened the seventh inning with a double from Emma Carl, followed by a Bella Finley single and a walk for Morgan Edwards.

North Laurel plated its first runs with a standup double from Katie Keen. It signaled a pitching change for Boyd County.

The Lions subbed Lacyn Black for Elyn Simpkins up 4-2 with no outs on the board.

The Jaguars added another tally with a hit-by-pitch. Black struck out her next batter, but a fielder’s choice from Braylee Fawbush drove in the tying run with just one out.

The next batter walked to give North Laurel the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run.

“I was concerned, I ain’t gonna lie,” North Laurel coach Chris Edward said. “We told the girls in the seventh inning to just give it to the next girl and pass the bat so to speak. The first girl got on, the next got on, and it just mushroomed from there.”

Savanna Henderson got the offense rolling for Boyd County with a two-out single from the No. 3 spot in the lineup in the bottom of the first.

Jaycie Goad promptly followed that up with a deep double down the left-field line that got Henderson around for the game’s first run.

North Laurel tried in vain to get its bats moving.

The Jaguars were turned away in four at-bats in the top of the first and second frames.

They were turned away in three in the third with an assist from a slick 4-6-3 double play.

North Laurel had managed a pair of hits across the three innings, but couldn’t convert them into runs.

After the first frame, the Jaguars’ defense locked up the Lions’ bats, getting 1-2-3 innings in the bottom of the second and third.

North Laurel got another single from Bella Sizemore to lead off the fourth inning but left her stranded on second.

Boyd County found the right combo in the fourth inning to add another run to the board.

“If our bats aren’t exactly rolling, we’ve been able to use small ball a little to get girls moving over,” Seasor said. “We came up clutch with some hits. That’s kind of been the way we’ve modeled our offense all season. Manufacturing stuff when we aren’t swinging it well. It worked for six and a half innings today.”

The Lions loaded the bases after a hit-by-pitch to Henderson and a pair of singles from Jaycie Goad and Myla Hamilton.

Grace Stephens drove in a run with a standup double to left field to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Jaguars got a pair of runners on in the top of the fifth, but the Boyd County defense held strong and turned North Laurel away still searching for its first run.

A run seemed to find the Lions in the bottom of the fifth when a fielder’s choice from Jadyn Goad led to a throwing error to third that paved the way for Elise Sparks to make it home to go up 3-0.

The last run for the Lions came courtesy of an RBI double from Kyli Kouns.

The loss ends a historic year for Boyd County, who reached the state tournament for the first time in fastpitch program history.

Seasor hopes it’s just the beginning of continued success and the start of a winning culture at Boyd County.

“The experience they’re getting out there today is something they’ll be able to use for the rest of their playing career,” Seasor said. “I fully expect a lot of these girls to go on and play after high school. We have a ton of young talent on this team and it’s going to be fun to watch for the next four, five, or six years.”

Jaycie Goad finished 3 for 3 at the plate after hitting the game-winning home run against Mercy Academy in the Lions’ opening-round win. Goad was named to the all-state tournament team.

N. LAUREL 000 000 5 — 5 7 1

BOYD CO. 100 111 0 — 4 9 0

Carl and Fawbush; Simpkins, Black (7), Simpkins (7) and Henderson. W — Carl. L — Black. 2B — Jay. Goad (BC), Stephens (BC), Kouns (BC), Carl (NL), Keen (NL).