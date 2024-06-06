State softball preview: Bringing the Pride back: Lions adapt to changes; team mindset leads to state appearance

CANNONSBURG “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.”

It’s a quote often attributed to physicist Stephen Hawking. If that’s the case, Boyd County’s softball IQ was through the roof this season.

The team maneuvered through several changes this year to capture the school’s first-ever fast-pitch region championship.

Lance Seasor took the reins of the program after several years of guiding the youth program before making the change to the varsity level.

“I’ve been around quite a bit,” Seasor said. “I used to coach the high school baseball summer program 15 years ago, and for the last six or seven years I coached youth softball and had the middle school team the last few years. The game is still the same.”

Seasor says the transition for him to the high school position was made easier because of the job done by those who preceded him.

“Geoff Stewart and Dave Wheeler laid the foundation,” Seasor said. “All I had to do was go out and call pitches.”

Seasor did more than that as the Lions navigated their way through the season. Elyn Simpkins and Kyli Kouns both say the transition took some getting used to, but it’s led them to where they are now.

“None of us expected Dave to retire, so it was a big transition for us,” Kouns said. “We do a lot of things a little differently now, especially a lot of conditioning and running, but it’s been worth it.”

“It was definitely different,” Simpkins said of Seasor taking over. “It took a little adjusting period, but once we did adjust, we did really well and now we’re playing really well.”

Seasor felt like he saw the talent in his players but wasn’t seeing it come out in unison during their games. As they started to settle into the change and growth, a new team started to emerge.

“The first half of our season was me getting used to them and them getting used to me,” Seasor said. “We had to understand each other and how we liked doing things. Once we figured out that we all had the same goal in mind, winning region, that’s when you really saw our team take off.”

Before the team could take off, there were plenty of growing pain games to endure this season.

Boyd County entered the postseason just above .500 with an 18-17 record and a 6-5 region record. But by the time the district tournament began, those growing pains had changed the team into a collective unit.

Simpkins and Kouns, who dealt with change and growth directly this season, said the team coming together took work but it’s paid off.

“We had a lot of team meetings,” Kouns said. “We had a lot of things getting in the way and we had to talk about how we have to do what the team needs and not what we need as individuals. We finally came together to make the team better.”

“The change was exciting to experience,” Simpkins added. “We went from losing games we should’ve won to winning games no one expected us to win. We’ve made it this far as a team.”

Simpkins commanded the circle for the majority of time this year as an eighth grader. Her grade level didn’t define her experience level.

In 2023, Simpkins pitched 52 innings behind starting pitcher Kylie Thompson and gained a wealth of experience in the process.

This year, however, she had to make the change from being behind the lead hurler to being that leader herself.

“It can be a little nerve-racking,” Simpkins said of being in the spotlight. “But at the same time, it’s also really fun.”

Seasor sees how Simpkins embraces that pressure and uses it to fuel her abilities.

“Anytime we can put her out there, I’m confident we’re going to get a good game,” Seasor said. “And she’s really lived up to that. She’s poised beyond her years and doesn’t seem to get rattled. Our girls love playing defense behind her.”

Kouns thinks the skills her teammate has shown this year are just a hint of things to come for Simpkins.

“She’s done great,” Kouns said. “I think this experience will go really far for her and carry her on for years to come.”

Kouns has handled her own change this year as she moved from behind home plate as catcher and into center field.

“I’m glad that we made the adjustments,” Kouns said. “It could upset someone not playing the position you’ve been at your whole life, but when it clicks it clicks. It’s working so let’s keep doing it.”

“Kyli, and the rest of these girls, they understood the team concept,” Seasor said. “It really helps out when you have girls that say, ‘Hey, that might not be my best position, but it’s my best position for this team.’ and it’s because of selfless girls like that, who do whatever is asked of them, that we started heading in the right direction.”

The direction takes the team to John Cropp Stadium to compete for the first time in the state tournament in fastpitch.

Because it’s a new experience, Seasor wants to reassure his team that despite the pristine field and beautiful facilities, the game itself is still the same.

“It’s still the same batter’s box and the field is still the same size,” Seasor said. “You still have to think about your approach when you step up to the plate. You still have to want the ball hit to you out in the field, and if you’re in the circle you have to take control and get ahead. Blank out the noise and focus on the task at hand.”

The team is ready to get to Lexington and get to work.

“I’m excited,” Kouns said. “I know the team is really excited too, we cannot wait. I hope we can go down there and show that, even though like we’ve never been there before, we can do some damage once we get there. I think we have a good draw and a really good chance down there.”

“We’ll do well if we come out with the right mindset,” Simpkins said. “We just need to stay focused and keep playing the way we’ve been playing. I’m just excited to get there.”

The Lions meet the Sixth Region champs Mercy Academy (21-13). It’s the second straight year that the Jaguars have punched their ticket to the state tournament.

Maya Merrill leads the Jaguars in the circle. She has an ERA of 1.97 across 156 innings pitched this year.

The top hitters for the team are Allie Streble (.361 avg, 44 hits. 23 RBIs), Ava Reinhart (.333 avg, 40 hits, 37 RBIs), and Peyton Arnold (.364 avg, 40 hits, nine home runs).

Countering for the Lions are Jadyn Goad (.505 avg, 54 hits), Jaycie Goad (.400 avg, 50 hits, 37 RBIs, nine home runs), and Simpkins (.395 avg, 51 hits, 25 RBIs).

Simpkins brings a 3.18 ERA into the game.

Seasor knows it’ll be a hard-fought game. There are no easy outs in the state tournament.

“Once you get to this time of the year, you can’t underestimate anybody,” Seasor said. “You make it to State, you’re a quality team. We might’ve flown under the radar early in the season, but now everybody knows we’re a pretty good team when we come ready to play and we’ll be ready to play.”