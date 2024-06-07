State softball opening round: Lions stay in Go(ad) mode: Sophomore slugger's home run propels Boyd to win over Jaguars

LEXINGTON The separation between Boyd County and Mercy Academy could be measured in inches.

A pitcher’s duel found late-game drama in the opening round of the state tournament at John Cropp Stadium.

The Lions were just inches away from keeping the Jaguars off the scoreboard and had to wait until their final at-bat for the biggest feat of the day.

Jaycie Goad belted a two-run homer that nearly hit the scoreboard in left field to produce the winning runs in Boyd County’s 2-1 win over Mercy on Thursday.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” Goad said “I am so happy. It was our first time playing here and getting to do it with my teammates is the best.”

Jaguars’ starter Maya Merrill had only given up three hits through six frames and retired 15 of the first 17 batters she faced, including the opening 10. Goad said the Lions needed to stay patient and wait for their pitch.

“She was going to work up and try to get us to chase up,” Goad said. “She wanted to work ahead. I knew that if we laid off the high stuff, her chase pitches, we would get something we could drive. It’s what we did. We put a walk together and got the hit and the W.”

Boyd County coach Lance Seasor said the belief never left his club during their first state tournament game after securing the program’s first 16th Region fastpitch title last week.

The never-die attitude resurfaced to begin the seventh when Savanna Henderson led off the inning by forcing a walk. It was Merrill’s first free pass of the contest, setting up Goad for her power display.

“This is the true epitome of a team,” Seasor said. “They’ve bought in. We are playing together. They really care about each other. They just don’t quit and they don’t give up. We showed that today. We didn’t look very good through five innings. When it mattered, we came out on top.”

“We strung together some good at-bats as the game went on,” he added. “We were successful in picking up what their pitcher was trying to do, working up in the zone. Savanna Henderson had a huge at-bat in the seventh. She worked a full count then walked. Jaycie comes up and hits a bomb. If Savanna doesn’t have that big at-bat, it’s just a tie game.”

Elyn Simpkins is no longer an eighth-grade pitcher after experiencing tense situations in the circle this season. The spotlight doesn’t get any brighter than the circle at the state tournament.

The Boyd County hurler picked up the victory. She allowed only five hits and struck out six, including a final punchout after the Jaguars loaded the bases in the home half of the seventh.

“I’ve pitched in big moments before,” Simpkins said. “Everything that we have been working for all season, including all summer and fall, it got us to this point. I was really nervous but my coaches calmed me down. After a few innings, (the nerves) went away.”

Simpkins and Merrill dueled for seven frames but the Lions starter stayed focused on the task at hand.

“I think about my mechanics when I’m pitching,” Simpkins said, “and where I want to throw it. I just don’t let anything get to me.”

Pinch hitter Olivia Colebank produced a one-out single in the seventh and Merrill reached base after she was hit by a pitch.

After a strikeout and an intentional walk, the bases were full of Jaguars before the final out.

Simpkins had the defense behind her. Kyli Kouns and Grace Gilbert showcased the glove with a pair of outfield catches in full stride to keep Mercy off the base paths. After an early throwing error, the Lions had several key putouts.

“When your pitcher is doing her job, I think it makes your defense stay on their toes,” Seasor said, “and wanting to back her up. Our infielders and outfielders did that today.”

“I’ve preached all week that the bases are the same,” he added. “The circle is the same distance. The stage may be different but the game is the same. We treat it that way and whatever happens will happen. We try not to let the moment get too big.”

Mercy (21-14) had a runner at third base in the first inning and two more in scoring position in the third but could not push one across early.

“It’s kind of plagued us all year,” Mercy Academy coach James Brentlinger said. “We get base runners on and we can’t capitalize on it. We don’t put the ball in play. The old saying is that you just choke up on the bat with two strikes and put the ball in play, but we don’t make those adjustments. It got us tonight.”

Peyton Arnold produced a pair of doubles from her leadoff position and gave the Jaguars a lead in the fifth with an RBI on her second two-bagger that scooted past a diving attempt by Kouns.

Merrill struck out 10 and was perfect through the first three innings.

“Maya pitched great,” Brentlinger said. “That girl turned on one. It was a good screwball. Maya pitched great outside of that.”

Boyd County (23-17) will meet North Laurel in Saturday’s state quarterfinal at 1.

BOYD CO. 000 000 2 — 2 4 1

MERCY 000 010 0 — 1 5 0

Simpkins and Henderson; Merrill and Arnold. W—Simpkins. L—Merrill. 2B—Arnold 2 (M), Kouns (BC). HR—Jac. Goad (BC).