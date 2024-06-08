State softball opening round: Friday night fight: Bulldogs fall to Mustangs in back and forth battle

LEXINGTON To borrow a line from the philosopher Lamb Chop, the final opening round game in the state softball tournament went on and on my friends.

Lawrence County and McCracken County went toe to toe on Friday in a lengthy, back-and-forth contest that saw the Mustangs edge out the victory 11-8.

“That was a top-five team that we took to the wire,” Lawrence County coach Justin Adkins said. “Things just didn’t bounce our way in the end, but I’d go back to battle with these girls again tomorrow if I could. This team has been hustling and fighting since August and they showed that here tonight.”

The Bulldogs led through five innings. They trailed by two heading into the home half of the sixth only to be tied going into the top of the seventh.

“Both teams hit well, both pitchers did what they had to do, and it just came down to who got the bigger hit in the end,” McCracken County coach Tony Hayden said. “These (Lawrence County) girls can hit. We were trying to work the ball a little different after those first few innings, but with a tight strike zone all night, any pitch put over the plate, and these girls on both teams were going to hit it.”

The Mustangs got on the board quickly with a double from Karleigh Walker that brought Ellie Shoulders home.

Walker was thrown out trying to take third on the hit and the Bulldogs got out of the inning without further damage.

McCracken County loaded the bases in the top of the second, but Bulldogs pitcher Brooklyn Ellis held strong and struck out the final batter to keep the Mustangs away from home plate.

Lawrence County managed to even the game out in the bottom of the second frame.

Hallie Adkins led off with a walk before Abby Nelson blasted a double that got both players into scoring position.

A sacrifice fly from Addalyn Woods brought Adkins across to tie it up 1-1.

The score would change quickly in the bottom of the fourth.

After turning McCracken County away hitless in the top of the inning, Nelson drilled a two-run homer over the center field wall to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the night, 3-1.

Lawrence County added one more in the frame with an error on a throw to second.

“I could see the fire in their eyes this morning,” Adkins said. “Frederick Douglass let us use their field today to get ready, which I appreciate from their coach, and you could tell these girls were ready. They would’ve played here at 9 a.m. if you’d let them.”

The Mustangs got one back off a two-out standup double from Addley Leidecker that drove a run.

McCracken County made a change at pitcher in the fifth frame. Anna Kate Hawes replaced Leidecker in the circle, which helped avoid a repeat of what happened in the fourth.

Hawes pitched a 1-2-3 inning, picking up two strikeouts in short order.

The Mustangs followed that up in the top of the sixth frame with back-to-back singles, which prompted Adkins to pull Ellis from the circle for Taylor Blevins.

The change did little to slow McCracken County down.

On the next at-bat, an ill-timed error allowed a run to score before a pair of back-to-back walks brought the tying run home with no outs on the board.

Cami Cox extended the lead with a two-run RBI single, followed by a passed ball which brought the fifth and final run of the inning to plate.

Ellis took back the pitching duties before the end of the frame.

Now down 7-4, Lawrence County put its head down and went to work.

“I don’t ever get too nervous if we happen to get down,” Adkins said. “I know these girls. When they get punched in the mouth, they’ll find a counterpunch and they step up just about every time. They’re all sisters. They’ve grown up together, and they love each other. They’re willing to go to battle for each other.”

Woods started a rally with an RBI single that got Nelson home.

Danielle Crum knotted the game with a two-run base hit into left field.

McCracken County wasted no time retaking the lead thanks to a fielder choice put into play by Macy Butler and a monster triple hit into centerfield by Ellie Shoulders.

Cox executed a classic suicide squeeze to bring Shoulders in from third for another run.

The Mustangs capped off the inning with an RBI single from Leidecker.

Now down 11-7, the Bulldogs had one last chance to keep their season alive.

Nelson managed another RBI single and advanced to second on a fielding error. The base hit brought Millie Sammons to the plate.

Unfortunately for Lawrence County, it would not get any closer, giving McCracken County the victory.

“I told them afterward that there are things I need to work on to get better and I’ll put in the time and effort to do so, and I expect them to do the same,” Adkins said. “We’ll take a little time off and get right back at it. Next year will be fun. I feel blessed to have come here and be part of it, including bringing my daughter here. We’re just thankful for this team.”

MCCRACKEN CO. 100 015 4 - 11 13 4

LAWRENCE CO. 010 303 1 - 8 10 3

Leidecker, Hawes (5) and Walker; Ellis, Blevins (6), Ellis (6) and Crum. W -Hawes. L - Ellis. 2B - Walker (MC), Nelson (LC), Crum (LC) Leidecker (MC), O’Brien (MC). 3B - Shoulders (MC). HR - Nelson (LC).

