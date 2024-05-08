State soccer tournament returns to the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the 23rd year, the AHSAA State Soccer Championships are being held in Huntsville.

The 2024 AHSAA State Soccer Championship Tournament will feature 5 classification brackets, 1A-3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, and 7A, with a total of 40 different teams and once again North Alabama is well-represented in the field that will compete in the state tournament.

UAH softball selected to NCAA Tournament for 21st straight season

You can find the full schedule for the state soccer tournament below:

Wednesday, May 8

1A-5A Semi-Finals

CLASS 1A-3A GIRLS (9:00 a.m.)

St. Luke’s Episcopal School vs. Saint James School (F1)

Donoho School vs. Madison Academy (F2)

CLASS 1A-3A BOYS (11:00 a.m.)

St. Luke’s Episcopal School vs. Tuscaloosa Academy (F1)

Westminster School At Oak Mountain vs. Tanner High School (F2)

CLASS 4A GIRLS (1:00 p.m.)

St. Michael Catholic High School vs. Oneonta High School (F1)

Jacksonville High School vs. Westminster Christian Academy (F2)

CLASS 4A BOYS (3:00 p.m.)

Bayside Academy vs. Westbrook Christian School (F1)

Oneonta High School vs. Mars Hill Bible School (F2)

CLASS 5A GIRLS (5:00 p.m.)

Gulf Shores High School vs. Sylacauga High School (F1)

Springville High School vs. Guntersville High School (F2)

CLASS 5A BOYS (7:00 p.m.)

Gulf Shores High School vs. Tallassee High School (F1)

Southside High School vs. Guntersville High School (F2)

Thursday, May 9

6A-7A Semi-Final

CLASS 6A GIRLS (9:00 a.m.)

The Montgomery Academy vs. Briarwood Christian School (F1)

Mountain Brook High School vs. Athens High School (F2)

CLASS 6A BOYS (11:00 a.m.)

Spanish Fort High School vs. Northridge High School (F1)

Homewood High School vs. Fort Payne High School (F2)

CLASS 7A GIRLS (1:00 p.m.)

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School vs. Auburn High School (F1)

Hoover High School vs. Huntsville High School (F2)

CLASS 7A BOYS (3:00 p.m.)

Fairhope High School vs. Auburn High School (F1)

Oak Mountain High School vs. Huntsville High School (F2)

Friday, May 10

Championship 1A-5A

4A Boys 9:00 a.m. (F1)

5A Boys 9:00 a.m. (F2)

5A Girls 11:30 a.m. (F1)

1A-3A Boys 11:30 a.m. (F2)

4A Girls 2:00 p.m. (F1)

1A-3A Girls 2:00 p.m. (F2)

Saturday, May 11

Championship 6A-7A

6A Boys 9:00 a.m. (F1)

7A Girls 9:00 a.m. (F2)

6A Girls 11:30 a.m. (F1)

7A Boys 11:30 a.m. (F2)

News 19 will be covering our local teams all weekend long so make sure you tune in for full coverage Wednesday through Saturday of the state tournament.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.