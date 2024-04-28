State soccer preview: T-Wolves begin title chase against Southmoore at home

Apr. 27—Norman North

vs. Southmoore

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Records: NNHS (12-2, 6-1); SMHS (9-4, 4-3)

Featuring another talented team this season, Norman North hasn't been as dominant as it has in year's past despite entering the playoffs with just two losses. 11 of their 14 games have been decided by four goals or less.

Still, the Timberwolves have to be considered a contender to win another state title. Jenks, one of the two teams to beat North this year, is 10-0 with several impressive wins, but has only won two games by two goals or more.

Edmond North and Edmond Memorial have each suffered a loss — North lost to Memorial and Memorial lost to Norman North.

If the Timberwolves advance to the second round, they'll face either Deer Creek or Edmond North in the second round.

Norman High

at Edmond Memorial

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Records: NHS (6-7, 3-3); EMHS (10-1, 7-0)

The Tigers accomplished their preseason goal of making it back to the state tournament for the second year in a row. But this year they want to take the next step forward.

To do that, they'll have to knock off an Edmond Memorial team riding an eight-game winning streak. The Bulldogs have shut out five opponents during that stretch and allowed just one in two others.

The Tigers shook off a four-game losing streak early in the season to win five of their last six games. The winner will face the advancing team between Bishop McGuiness and Piedmont on Thursday.

Noble

vs. Guymon

When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.

Records: NHS (11-3, 6-1); GHS (4-6, 4-3)

For the second season in a row, Noble will begin its playoff run at home against Guymon. Last season the Bears walked away with a 5-1 win before falling in the quarterfinals to eventual state champion Piedmont.

Noble's three losses this season have come by three goals combined and it has seven shutout wins on the season.

Norman North

at Jenks

When: Monday, 8 p.m.

Records: NNHS (6-5, 4-3); JHS (10-3, 7-1)

Last meeting: North 2, Jenks 1 (OT) on Mar. 5

The Timberwolves have played in plenty of close games so far this season, which could be an advantage during the state tournament. All but two of their games were decided by one goal or less and they went 4-4 in those games.

One of their close wins came to Jenks in the season opener. The Trojans only other loss to an Oklahoma team came to Broken Arrow and they went on to close the regular season on an eight game winning streak.

The Timberwolves were the only team to score multiple goals on the Trojans this season.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com