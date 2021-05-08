State soccer: Donoho's dream of undefeated title run falls short

May 8—HUNTSVILLE — Donoho's girls soccer players walked up to grab their trophy Friday, senior defender Maggie Miller holding her left hand over her mouth.

They cheered and hoisted the trophy, jumping up and down with it, and it didn't seem to matter that it was the Alabama High School Athletic Association's red state-runner-up trophy.

It was a trophy, the first one Donoho's girls soccer program had won.

"If you ask any one of the teams in the playoffs that we've either beat or seen, or the teams that we didn't face that either they beat or somebody else beat, someone wanted this position," junior goalkeeper Maggie Wakefield said. "Everyone wants this position, no matter what trophy you get.

"This is something Donoho has never done."

Trinity Presbyterian stayed on the attack during its 1A-3A state-final match with Donoho. Eventually, the Wildcats scored the sixth, seventh and eighth goals Donoho gave up all season and spoiled the Falcons' first-ever final appearance, 3-1 at Huntsville's John Hunt Park.

Donoho finished 21-1-1, making its second Final Four appearance. The Falcons lost to West Morgan in the 2018 semifinals but beat Whitesburg Christian 4-0 Thursday.

Trinity Presbyterian finished 19-4-1.

Donoho played its third match without junior forward Kathleen Seals, who sustained a concussion in the Falcons' first-round victory over Glencoe. Even with her playing, Donoho would have faced its toughest challenge since tying Prattville Christian.

"We knew coming in that we were the underdog," Donoho coach Jay Jenkins said. "I know we had a better record, but they beat a team that's playing in the 7A final (Enterprise). ... They tied a Hoover team.

"They were good, and we knew they were good. They didn't have any weaknesses. We played our hearts out tonight."

Trinity Presbyterian dominated the first half, outshooting Donoho 9-1 and forcing three corner-kick chances to none for Donoho.

Story continues

Wakefield stayed busy and had seven saves at halftime. She saved Mary Alice Sasser's point-blank shot from the left side of the goalie box at 35:04 of the first half then held the ball through contact with Emily Etheredge at 5:34, as both players crashed to the ground.

Trinity kept coming, and eventually the Wildcats scored.

Sasser won a 50-50 ball, popping it over Wakefield then tapping into the open goal for the match's first goal, at 28:02.

Etheredge made good on Bentley Moore's corner kick at 1:38, and Trinity took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Donoho star Erin Turley, who scored a hat trick with three goals against Whitesburg Christian in Thursday's semifinals, found lots of company. Trinity's defensive line of Ella Katherine Osmer, Isabell Hill and Ann Presley Stewart kept her marked when the ball came over midfield and double-teamed when Turley got the ball.

Offensive opportunities came at a premium for Donoho, and two of the Falcons' best chances hit the post.

"We sat with our midfield back intentially," Jenkins said. "We made an adjustment at halftime because we were down 2-0, and as we moved back to where we do, we got a little more offensive play and gave them a little bit more of a fight.

"We kind of knew we were going to be in the defensive end all day. We were going to try and play it over the top and outrun somebody and get a goal, but we didn't get it over the top."

Trinity added a penalty-kick goal at 20:30 of the second half, after Wakefield went for a slide tackle on Hastings Avant in the box. Wakefield drew a yellow card on the play and had to exit, and Healy Mathison made the penalty kick against backup keeper Callie Taylor, a seventh-grader.

"It was an unlucky call," Wakefield said. "The only reason I got it was because I didn't get a touch on the ball.

"I was going for the ball. I did not mean to take her out."

Donoho got its goal when Tosin Sanusi chested the ball in on Turley's corner kick with 15:24 left in the match.

"A few days ago, I had that same kind of setup, with Erin kicking it in, and it just crossed me," Sanusi said. "I was like, never again, so I decided that moment, and the ball was coming at me, and I was like, head up."

After the match, the Falcons ran en masse to their cheering section, same as they did after Thursday's semifinal.

"I'm proud of my girls," Jenkins said. "It's an exceptional year, best season in Donoho history, nothing to be ashamed of.

"We graduated one girl. We'll be back."

Miller, also a two-time All-Calhoun County player of the year in volleyball, finished off a high school career that saw her raise a blue state-championship trophy (2019) and a runner-up trophy (2020) in volleyball and the runner-up trophy in soccer.

"Although we haven't quite finished the way we wanted to this year, with both volleyball and soccer, I'm just glad to have made it to two championship games," she said. "Especially because of COVID."

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.