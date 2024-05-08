State small-school track meet set this weekend

May 7—ALBUQUERQUE — The track season comes to an end this weekend for New Mexico Class 1A, 2A and 3A schools with state competition on tap Friday and Saturday at the University of New Mexico track facility.

A total of 54 boys and 54 girls will represent the area in the smaller two divisions, with Texico in Class 2A sending 11 boys and 18 girls. Area boys Class 1A schools will have 11 representatives from Melrose, 10 from Floyd, nine from Elida, seven from Grady and six from Dora, while on the girls side, Melrose is sending 15, Dora eight, Floyd five, Elida four, Grady three and Clovis Christian one.

On Saturday, Texico competed in the District 6-2A meet, while Melrose, Grady and CCS were in the 6-1A competition and Dora, Elida and Floyd participated in the 4-1A get-together, all at Logan.

Texico took the 2A girls team title, posting 184 points to 131 for Santa Rosa, 81 for Pecos and 21 for Clayton. The boys crown went to Santa Rosa with 174 1/2 , followed by Texico 128 1/2 , Pecos 85 and Clayton 44.

Both Texico squads won four of the five relays, with the girls finishing second in the 1,600 medley relay and the boys third in the 3,200 relay. Meantime, individual firsts for the Lady Wolverine were posted by eighth-grader Kelsie Wieland in high jump, sophomore Kailie Weiland in triple jump, sophomore Mariyah Bachicha in shot put and discus, freshman Destanee Myers in the 100 and senior Cadence Smith in the 400.

Boys individual winners were sophomore Keaton Dumas in high jump, junior Alex Fuentes in javelin and the 400 and sophomore Luke Thompson in the 300 hurdles.

Logan outlasted Melrose 187 1/2 -100 on the boys side and 131 1/2 -122 1/2 in girls competition for team titles in 6-1A. Grady (37) was fourth and Clovis Christian (2) finished sixth in the boys meet, while Grady (40) and CCS (5) were fourth and sixth again for the girls.

Senior Gray Brandon (110 and 300 hurdles) and eighth-grader Aiden Roach (800 and 1,600) were double winners for the Melrose boys. Other firsts for the Buffaloes were recorded by senior Dathan Yeary in shot put, and the 400 and 1,600 relay teams, while Grady took a victory in the 3,200 relay.

Melrose's girls won six events, including the 1,600, 3,200 and 1,600 medley relays. Individual winners were eighth-grader Kearstin Stagner in high jump, senior Heidi Macfarlane in pole vault and junior Eden Lunsford in the 800.

Gateway Christian scored 167 points for the boys to 98 for Floyd, 90 for Floyd and 38 for Dora, while the Lady Warriors captured team honors with 195 to 70 for Elida, 64 for Dora, 34 for Floyd and 17 for Laie Arthur.

Senior Isaias Nieto was a double winner for Floyd's boys in long jump and the 200, while the Broncos also got wins from sophomore Issak Bustamante in triple jump and their 400 relay team. Senior Jeremiah Woodruff took shot put competition for Elida and senior Mikal Mulloy was a winner in discus for Elida, while Dora's lone win came in the 1,600 medley relay.

For the girls, Dora got individual wins from sophomore Dakota Jones (100) and freshman Karen Inge (200, while Elida freshman Reatta Munsell won in shot put and Floyd maria Garcia-Chavez did likewise in the 800. Floyd added a victory in the 3,200 relay.

Melrose took the girls' 1A team title last season with 95 points to 61 for Logan, while Texico was fourth in 2A with 34 points. For the boys, Melrose finished second with 74 1/2 points, trailing Logan (93), while Texico (53) ), was third in 2A behind Santa Rosa (66) and Hagerman (57).