'In a state of shock and sorrow:' Popular and beloved Indy sports emcee Scott Alan dies

INDIANAPOLIS -- Scott McIlrath, a beloved public address announcer and sports emcee in Indy who had just landed what he told friends was his "dream job" as an executive with the pro hockey team Bloomington (Illinois) Bison, died Monday in a car crash in the same city where his dream job was located. He was 59.

Known widely as Scott Alan, a stage name of sorts as he announced for the Indianapolis Indians, the Indy Eleven and the Indy Fuel, he ended his 10-year tenure with the Fuel earlier this month to take a job with the Bison, an ECHL expansion team in Bloomington, Ill., as their vice president of operations.

While in Bloomington, Ill., on Monday, McIlrath was involved in a two-vehicle crash. An autopsy showed he suffered multiple blunt injuries in the collision and died at the scene.

"Scott's sudden departure ... has left us all in a state of shock and sorrow. Scott has been a cornerstone of the Fuel family from the very beginning, his voice, and presence gracing us for all 10 seasons," Jim Hallett, owner of the Indy Fuel and Bloomington Bison wrote in a heartfelt tribute to McIlrath on the team's website.

"His enthusiasm, exuberant personality and unwavering support for our teams will be profoundly missed. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will undoubtedly continue to cheer us on from above."

According to the McLean County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to 1600 North 400 East Road just after 5 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with injuries. When they arrived, deputies saw the aftermath of the crash which involved a 2020 Chevy Equinox and a 2019 Ford Escape, according to police reports.

McIlrath, of Kokomo, who was the driver of the Escape and its sole occupant, was found with fatal injuries. The juvenile driver of the Equinox did not suffer serious injuries and was released to his parents.

A toxicology test is pending and the crash remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

The news of McIlrath's death came with an outpouring of love from the Indianapolis sports community.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Scott Alan, who was an emcee at Victory Field from 2016-22 and longtime emcee and PA talent for @IndyFuel and @IndyEleven games over the years.



We extend our condolences to his family, friends and fans. He will be missed. — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) May 29, 2024

McIlrath's voice was a staple on game days at Victory Field for six seasons from 2016 to 2022 for the Indianapolis Indians.

"Scott brought the best out of everyone in his six seasons with the Indians, and he found a way to connect to fans, players and staff through his infectious personality and energy," Randy Lewandowski, Indians president and CEO, said in a statement. "He had just landed his dream job in Illinois, which makes his sudden loss even more heartbreaking. We extend our condolences to Scott’s family, the Indy Fuel, Indy Eleven, and all who crossed paths with him over the years.”

"We are extremely saddened to hear of the tragic death of our PA announcer Scott Alan," Indy Eleven posted to Instagram. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Hallett said that Scott Alan was more than just a colleague. "He was a true friend to many of us and his memory will forever resonate within our community. Let us come together to honor and cherish the legacy he leaves behind."

Services for McIlrath are pending, according to his daughter Sydney McIlrath who posted to Facebook her own shock and sadness about the death of her father.

"I will be taking some time to process before planning anything," she wrote. "I have taken the time to read every message I have been sent as well as every post made on his wall. I know my dad was so loved and he loved you all just the same! Thank you for the kind words! I’ll love you forever dad!"

