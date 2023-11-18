The state semifinals are set. Check out Week 15 final four matchups for football

It's down to the final few teams for Great Cincinnati as Ohio high school football reaches the final four teams in each division.

Kentucky is also down to the final four, while in Indiana, East Central will compete for the Class 4A championship next week.

Take an early look at the playoff matches ahead in Week 15.

All games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Division I

Moeller vs. Springfield at Piqua Alexander Football Stadium

Division II

Anderson vs. Massillon Washington at Historic Crew Stadium

Kentucky

Class 2A semifinals

Beechwood vs. Somerset at TBD

Class 4A semifinals

Covington Catholic vs. Boyle County at TBA

Class 5A semifinals

Highlands vs. Cooper at TBA

Indiana

Class 4A final

Saturday, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m.

East Central vs. NorthWood at Lucas Oil Stadium

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: High school football: Cincinnati area playoff games for Week 15