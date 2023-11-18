The state semifinals are set. Check out Week 15 final four matchups for football
It's down to the final few teams for Great Cincinnati as Ohio high school football reaches the final four teams in each division.
Kentucky is also down to the final four, while in Indiana, East Central will compete for the Class 4A championship next week.
Take an early look at the playoff matches ahead in Week 15.
All games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Ohio
Division I
Moeller vs. Springfield at Piqua Alexander Football Stadium
Division II
Anderson vs. Massillon Washington at Historic Crew Stadium
Kentucky
Class 2A semifinals
Beechwood vs. Somerset at TBD
Class 4A semifinals
Covington Catholic vs. Boyle County at TBA
Class 5A semifinals
Highlands vs. Cooper at TBA
Indiana
Class 4A final
Saturday, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m.
East Central vs. NorthWood at Lucas Oil Stadium
