An in-state school in pursuit of Wisconsin class of 2025 commit Rukeem Stroud

Wisconsin class of 2025 commit Rukeem Stroud was offered by UCF on Saturday.

Stroud committed to the Badgers back on June 2 following his official visit to the program. He did not take any other official visits after committing and has not been rumored to be searching for any other college fits. The offer is of note, however, given UCF’s presence in Stroud’s home state of Florida.

The Tampa, Florida native is 247Sports’ No. 440 player in the class of 2025, No. 36 cornerback and No. 60-ranked recruit from the state of Florida. He committed to the Badgers over other offers including USF, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M and Utah.

Stroud is part of a Wisconsin class of 2025 that currently ranks No. 12 in 247Sports’ national rankings and No. 4 in the new Big Ten. The group recently added its No. 21 commitment with the addition of three-star edge rusher Nicolas Clayton.

Stroud is the sixth-highest-ranked player in the class and the highest-ranked cornerback. Wisconsin may need to work to keep his commitment with an in-state power showing interest.

