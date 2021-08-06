State sales tax revenue spikes upward in July

Rick Kelley, Valley Morning Star, Harlingen, Texas
·2 min read

Aug. 6—The state's economy continues to rebound from pandemic-related issues, with state sales tax revenue totaling $3.39 billion this month, a 13.5 percent increase over last year.

Oil and natural gas production, along with the hotel occupancy tax segment, led the way for sales made in June and remitted to the Texas Comptroller's Office this month.

"July state sales tax collections again strongly surpassed both year-ago and pre-pandemic levels, with continued vigorous growth from non-retail sectors," Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. "The sharpest increase from a year ago was in receipts from oil and gas mining, as the higher crude oil prices of recent months support increased drilling activity, albeit still well below the pre-pandemic pace."

Hegar also said increased consumer spending was evident in retail trade sectors, "as resurgent consumer spending following the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions and supported by increasing employment, federal income support policies and low interest rates does not appear to have begun to slow."

Within the retail sector, the highest growth in receipts compared to a year ago were in clothing and clothing accessories businesses, and electronics and appliances.

Compared to July 2019, pre-pandemic, total sales tax collections were up 18.4 percent.

Individual sector tax revenue showed:

— Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $577 million; up 24 percent from July 2020, and up 19 percent from July 2019.

— Motor fuel taxes — $315 million, up 4 percent from July 2020, and up 1 percent from July 2019.

— Oil production tax — $377 million, up 102 percent from July 2020, and up 21 percent from July 2019.

— Natural gas production tax — $187 million, up 408 percent from July 2020, and up 45 percent from July 2019.

— Hotel occupancy tax — $60 million, up 79 percent from July 2020, and up 4 percent from July 2019.

— Alcoholic beverage taxes — $132 million, up 20 percent from July 2020, and up 12 percent from July 2019.

Recommended Stories

  • Shortages of Everyday Products Have Become the New Normal. Why They Won’t End Soon.

    From pickup trucks to poultry, shortages are becoming the new normal. They may take a while to subside.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • The Eviction Moratorium Will Continue, But Extra Unemployment Benefits Will Not

    Democrats have no desire to extend benefits for 7.5 million facing a September cutoff.

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • US trade deficit hits record in June as imports balloon

    A surge in imports of industrial supplies drove the US trade deficit to a record in June, according to government data released Thursday, a sign global supply chains may be coming back online after the pandemic disruptions.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Attempts To Rebound Against U.S. Dollar

    EUR/USD failed to settle below the support at 1.1830 and is testing the resistance at the 20 EMA.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.3885

    GBP/USD declined below 1.3900 and is testing the support level at the 50 EMA.

  • A million to 1: Venezuela's currency losing 6 zeros

    Venezuela says it will make a million-to-1 change in its currency soon, eliminating six zeros from prices in the local currency as hyperinflation continues to plague the troubled South American nation. Venezuela’s central bank on Thursday announced the change to the bolivar will go into effect Oct. 1. The new 100 bolivar bill will be the highest denomination.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tries To Gain More Ground Against U.S. Dollar

    EUR/USD is stuck near the resistance level at 1.1880.

  • Growth in US services sector hits record high in July

    Growth in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, increased to a record pace in July even as businesses continued to face supply-chain challenges and problems in finding enough available workers. The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 64.1 in July, up from 60.1 in June. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries.

  • Copper Prices Are a Worrying Sign for the Economy

    A decline below a key level, not far from the current price, could indicate weakening confidence about demand and a worsening economic outlook.

  • New COVID-19 cases peak in Sydney as Australia battles Delta variant

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney reported a record daily number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday and the state of Victoria announced a one-week lockdown as Australia tried to contain the highly infectious Delta variant. With around 35,200 COVID-19 cases and 932 deaths, Australia has avoided the high caseloads of other developed countries but its vaccination figures are among the lowest, with only 20% of people aged over 16 fully vaccinated. The government is also under pressure as Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy is threatened by a second recession in two years.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip on Treasury Yield Gains

    Jobless claims fall

  • CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour

    The company said it would raise salaries for store, warehouse, and call center employees to compete better in an increasingly tight retail labor market.

  • Recovering US economy pushes service sector gauge to record

    An index measuring the health of the massive US service sector climbed to a new all-time high in July as the economy recovers, data said Wednesday, though supply and labor shortages are holding back some firms.

  • U.S. services sector index races to record high in July -ISM survey

    A measure of U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high in July, boosted by the shift in spending to services from goods, but businesses continued to face rising prices because of supply chain constraints. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

  • U.S. Senator Joe Manchin urges Fed to reduce asset purchases to minimize inflation risks

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin urged the Federal Reserve to start withdrawing some of its economic support in a letter to Fed Chair Jerome Powell in which the moderate Democratic lawmaker from West Virginia said he is worried easy monetary policy may fuel higher inflation. "With the recession over and our strong economic recovery well underway, I am increasingly alarmed that the Fed continues to inject record amounts of stimulus into our economy by continuing an emergency level of quantitative easing," wrote Manchin. Fed officials lowered short-term interest rates to near zero levels last year and began purchasing $120 billion in a month in government bonds to stabilize markets and support the economy after it was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • What Trade Deficits Mean for the Economy

    A trade deficit occurs when a country imports more than it exports -- and that's a good thing for a national economy. Or a terrible thing. Or it might not matter one way or the other. Trade deficits...

  • 2 Updates That Sent the Dow Jones Surging 195 Points Higher Are Great for Disney, Salesforce, and Walmart

    Historically speaking, these two data points wouldn't be considered good, but right now they're positive signs.

  • U.S. services sector growth accelerates despite supply constraints

    A measure of U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high in July, boosted by the shift in spending to services from goods, but businesses continued to pay higher prices for inputs because of supply constraints. The Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday also showed a rebound in a gauge of services industry employment last month. The bounce back in the ISM services employment index followed a similar reading for the manufacturing sector.