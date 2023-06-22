In-state safety Rydarrius Morgan puts Auburn in top 6

Rydarrius Morgan is one of Auburn’s top in-state targets and the Central-Phenix City has taken the next step in his recruitment. The three-star safety announced a top six of Auburn, Alabama, Miami, Mississippi State, FSU and Cincinnati on Twitter Wednesday night.

Morgan has taken multiple visits to Auburn since they offered him a scholarship on April 13 and was supposed to take an official visit before he was forced to postpone it.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder has also taken official visits to Florida State (June 2) and Cincinnati (June 9) and is set to take one to Miami this weekend.

He is the No. 558 overall player and No. 56 safety in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 27 player from Alabama.

Auburn secondary coaches Wesley McGriff and Zac Etheridge are leading the charge for the Tigers as they look to add to their impressive secondary haul. They have already landed commitments from four-star cornerbacks A'mon Lane and Jayden Lewis and four-star safety Kensley Faustin.

Morgan has not set a commitment date but has expressed interest in committing during the beginning of his senior season.

