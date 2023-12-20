In-state safety Kaleb Harris signs with Auburn

Coming off an extremely successful high school career at Thompson, three-star safety Kaleb Harris has signed his letter of intent with the Auburn Tigers.

Listed as a safety, Harris can play several spots for Rob Roberts’ defense, he has the physicality to play a linebacker role near the line of scrimmage as well as helping out in coverage as a safety or at star.

That versatility will be critical in a secondary that is losing all four of its starters at safety and cornerback to the NFL. The only returning starter is star Keionte Scott, who will be transitioning to outside corner. Harris is not as highly rated as some of Auburn’s signees in the secondary but he has the ability to push for early playing time and will be a name to watch next season.

Harris is the No. 646 overall player and No. 69 safety in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 32 player from Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire