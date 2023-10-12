The state of Rutgers football's offensive line as we reach halfway point of the season

Coming into the season, the hope for Rutgers football was to identify five offensive linemen and stick with that combination to provide continuity.

But if not?

Coach Greg Schiano said the Scarlet Knights would be comfortable playing more than five if that’s what was needed.

Well, through the first half of the season, that’s exactly what’s been needed – both because of injuries and inconsistency.

Rutgers has started three different combinations along the offensive line, the latest change coming in last weekend’s loss to Wisconsin. It’s unclear whether the Scarlet Knights will make any changes for Saturday’s game against Michigan State at SHI Stadium (noon, BTN), but the Spartans will present another challenging, stout defensive front for Rutgers’ O-line to face.

Overall, Pat Flaherty’s unit has gotten better. But it still needs to improve and become more consistent for the second half of the season, beginning against Michigan State.

“We need to build consistency,” Schiano said earlier this week. “I know we're capable. I know that. We just need to do it under pressure in a game against really good personnel. We're going to get that chance this week. Michigan State's front four is as stout and as athletic and disruptive as we'll face all year, so it's a huge challenge.”

Changes up front

The first two games against Northwestern and Temple, Rutgers started Hollin Pierce at left tackle, Curtis Dunlap at left guard, Gus Zilinskas at center, Kobe Asamoah at right guard and Tyler Needham at right tackle.

The biggest surprise was Zilinskas getting the start over Ireland Brown, who started 11 games at center last season.

Needham suffered an injury against Temple that will keep him out indefinitely. Kamar Missouri has started in his spot in the last four games.

But Rutgers’ latest change came against Wisconsin when it started Bryan Felter, a fourth-year lineman out of Bergen Catholic, at left guard and moving Dunlap to right guard in place of Asamoah.

Schiano said Wednesday that Felter had earned the opportunity.

“He’s steadily improved through the spring and summer and now in training camp and in the season, thus he was in the starting lineup last week,” Schiano said. “He’s been playing kind of a sub role – I wouldn’t call it a back-up role because we’re rolling guys through there. Basically when you keep grading it out he earned the opportunity to be in the front run. It needs to continue because he’s been a pleasant surprise, because that’s not where he’s been. But he’s really growing and getting better.”

Mike Ciaffoni and Taj White have also rotated in spots, and the latest player who’s been getting a bigger workload is Reggie Sutton.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Sutton played against Wagner for the first time in two years after suffering a serious knee injury during a practice leading up to the fourth game of the season in 2021. Sutton diligently worked his way through an arduous rehab – even Schiano at times questioned whether he should try and return – and played 23 snaps at right tackle against Wisconsin, according to ProFootball Focus.

Could Sutton be in line for a bigger role?

Schiano didn’t rule it out.

“There's always a chance,” Schiano said. “Competition is competition. And he's getting more reps.”

Schiano compared Sutton to a 30-plus-year-old NFL offensive lineman whose workload needs to be managed in games.

Regardless, Sutton was Rutgers’ best offensive lineman when he suffered the injury. It would boost the line if he can replicate even something close to that ability this season.

Unit has improved, but more needed

Talk to any of Rutgers’ offensive linemen and he’ll praise offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, a veteran assistant who won two Super Bowls working on Tom Coughlin’s New York Giants coaching staff as the O-line coach.

Flaherty’s impact has been real.

“Coach Flats is amazing,” Zilinskas said. “The amount of knowledge he has for the game. Every day you’re kind of like, ‘Dang, I didn’t even think about that.’ He’s really helped us a lot this year develop.”

One of the more significant achievements of the offensive line has been its ability to protect quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who has been sacked just three times. Rutgers’ sacks allowed rate of 0.50 per game ranks second in the nation.

Part of that is Wimsatt’s ability to evade pressure and run the ball if a play breaks down, but the O-line also deserves credit.

But the Scarlet Knights aren’t getting too caught up with what happens in an induvial game.

“It’s cool to see that, but we’re trying to live in the moment,” Zilinskas said. “We’re trying to come out of every game with as few sacks as we can possibly let up. So we kind of take pride in that it’s a low number. But at the end of the day we know that just because it’s a low number doesn’t mean – we’ve still got to put in the work.”

Rutgers’ run blocking is going to continue to be tested against stout Big Ten defensive fronts. The Scarlet Knights haven’t run the ball as effectively in their Big Ten games (particularly Michigan and Wisconsin) as they did in their non-conference matchups.

Zilinskas said the unit’s overall improvement will come down to details.

“I feel like at the end of the day it comes down to technique,” Zilinskas said. “Knowing your job, chopping your job and being able to do your job. Instead of panicking when the D-lineman crosses your face, you’ve just got to be able to know what to do and you’ve got to be able to understand your reaction.”

Overall, Rutgers’ offensive line has shown improvement despite changes to the starting combination.

It still needs more improvement for Rutgers to be successful.

The Scarlet Knights are seeking consistency as they continue their Big Ten gauntlet.

“I think we’re doing good,” Zilinskas said. "Definitely got to always improve. But I feel like we’ve really come together. It’s good to see some of the relationships that we’ve been building. And I feel like those relationships are really helping us on the field.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: State of offensive line at halfway point