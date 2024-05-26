State roundup: University, Riverside, Inchelium softball take third at state; St. George's boys, girls win 2B track titles

May 25—Roundup of Saturday's high school state tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online.

SOFTBALL: Abby Watkins hit one of four homers and top-seeded University beat seventh-seeded Garfield 17-9 in the State 3A third-place game at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Saturday.

Watkins finished with two hits and six RBIs. Haley Walker, Jordan Bailey and Natalie Singer all homered for U-Hi, which put up 12 runs in the first three innings and cruised to the win.

The Titans (25-2) lost to fifth-seeded Auburn Riverside 15-4 in a semifinal earlier in the day, but Maliyah Mann homered and drove in four to help U-Hi bounce back to beat Everett 10-6 to reach the third-place game.

Garfield finished 25-7.

Riverside 7, Montesano 6: Emma Oergel scored on Kynlea Toner's infield single for an insurance run and the third-seeded Rams (17-5) beat the top-seeded Bulldogs (22-4) in the State 1A third-place game at Columbia Playfields in Richland.

Toner finished 2 for 4 with and RBI, and Allison Lapano went 2 for 2 with three runs and a stolen base.

Riverside beat fourth-seeded Cedar Park Christian 13-6 in an elimination game. Olivia Oergel went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Emma Oergel homered for the Rams.

Inchelium 18, Colton 8 (5): Hailey Peone had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs and the second-seeded Hornets (25-3) built 16-1 lead through three innings and beat the fourth-seeded Wildcats (19-10) in the State 1B third-place game at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Inchelium beat fifth-seeded Mossyrock 12-8 and Colton topped seventh-seeded Muckleshoot Tribal 17-6 in elimination games earlier in the day.

Baseball

DeSales 6, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0: Sal Sisk struck out 15 in a complete-game one-hitter and the Irish (23-4) beat the Warriors (21-3) in the State 1B championship game at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata. Billy Holtzinger went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three runs and an RBI for DeSales.

Track and field

St. George's pulled off a double win at the State 1A/2B/1B track and field championships at Eisenhower HS in Yakima. The boys team cruised to its second straight State 2B team title, outscoring second-place Goldendale 75-44. The girls scored 95 points, beating second-place Davenport by 27.5 points for their third consecutive State 2B title.

St. George's 4x400 girls relay team of Edie Wolff, Sarah Harbaugh, Regan Thomas and Josie McLaughlin won in 4 minutes, 13.25 seconds, the Dragons' eight consecutive victory in the event.

Valley Christian's boys won the 1B team title with 101 points, well ahead of second-place Evergreen Lutheran (56).

Garfield-Palouse's girls took home the 1B team title with 79 points, 14 ahead of second-place Mt. Vernon Christian.

In the 1A meets, Lakeside's boys finished fifth, Freeman was sixth and Riverside placed ninth. On the girls side, Lakeside was ninth and Freeman 13th.

Saturday winners

2B boys: Shawn Jones (St. George's) won the 800 in 1:53.37, a state-meet record, and the 400 in 51.13. St. George's (Elliot Hill, Braydon Bayless, Robby Witmer, Jones) won the 4x100 relay in 44.40 and the 4x400 (Hill, Per Sande, Benjamin Morales, Jones) in 3:32.31. Braydon Bayless (St. George's) won the 200 in 22.62. Richard Alsept (Reardan) won the high jump at 6 feet, 4 inches. 2B girls: Josie McLaughlin (St. George's) won the 800 in 2:19.22. Glenna Soliday (Davenport) won the 100 hurdles in 15.78 and the 300 hurdles in 46.39. Reagan Thomas (St. George's) won the 3,200 in 11:35.13. Odessa (Reegan Carstensen, Lily Starkel, Alexis Eden, Hayden Schuh) won the 4x400 relay in 51.13. Kaylee Clark (St. George's) won the triple jump in 34-2.

1B boys: Tomeko Cates (Springdale) won the triple jump at 42-7. Westin Madden (Valley Christian) won the 800 in 2:01.54 and the 3,200 in 10:00.34. 1B girls: Chloe Waddell (St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse) won the shot put at 35-3.75. Lily Starkel (Odessa) won the high jump at 5-2. Hayden Schuh (Odessa) won the 100 hurdles in 16.03 and 300 hurdles in 47.83. Emery Molina (St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse) won the pole vault in 8-6. Tamia Cates won the long jump in 17-7.25.

Tennis

Chewelah won the girls 2B/1B team title with 31 points, ahead of Goldendale (11) and Manson (11). Chewelah's Avi Sahota beat teammate Gursimr Sahota 6-3, 7-4 in the singles championship match. Chewelah's Trinity Ross/Cora Grooms lost to Goldendale's Jeslyn Berry/Taryn Rising 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the doubles championship match.

St. George's boys placed third in 1A/2B/1B team scores. Robert DeForest defeated East Jefferson's Reid Martin 6-3, 6-0 in the singles fourth-place match, and Isaac Kos lost to Chelan's Rylen Moody 6-2, 7-5 in the fifth-place match.

Pullman's Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Benjamin Lee lost to Columbia River's Fuller Beyer/Trent Sarveia 6-4, 6-3 in the State 2A doubles fourth-place match. Pullman's Diana Gutierrez beat Bellingham's Malia Hanks 7-5, 7-6 in the State 2A singles fifth-place match.

St. George's Reagan Heller/Kalea Schlenker lost to Manson's Genna Torres/Natalee Reyna 7-5, 6-2 in the State 2B/1B doubles third-place match.

Other results

Boys singles: Mead's John Guske was eliminated by Snohomish's Cade Strickland 6-1, 6-1 in the 3A fifth-place bracket. West Valley's Conner Kunz was eliminated by Steilacoom's Killian Farooqi 6-1, 6-4 in the 2A fifth-place bracket. Shadle Park's Benson Plaster was eliminated by Sedro-Wooley's Owen Vellegas 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 in the 2A fifth-place bracket.

Boys doubles: Mead's Bryce Lind/Charlie Ring were eliminated by Bishop Blanchet's Mikey Gravenkemper/Luke Madath 6-2, 6-2 in the 3A fifth-place bracket. Mead's Josh Knaggs/Robert Wrigley were eliminated by Shorewood's Xander Gordon/Peter Kosten 6-2, 6-3 in the 3A fifth-place bracket.

Girls singles: University's Kailee Alteneder was defeated by Lincoln's Hajla El-Shimi 6-0, 6-0 in the 3A fifth-place bracket.

Girls doubles: Lewis and Clark's Emma Chow/Mattison Resleff were eliminated by Issaquah's Kaylie To/Lily Narkunis 6-1, 6-3 in the 4A fifth-place bracket. Mead's Josie Kellogg/Lexi Mattox were eliminated by Lakeside (Seattle's) A. Loop/S. Thomas 6-3, 6-1 in the 3A fifth-place bracket. Mead's Kiera Hayes/Devyn Hoppe were eliminated by Snohomish's Hannah Wells/Mak Dauer 6-3, 6-3 in the 3A fifth-place bracket. Lakeside's Avery Haff/Abi Boykin were eliminated by Royal's Madi Christensen/Campbelle Anderson 6-2, 6-3 in the 1A third-place bracket.

