State roundup: Maliyah Mann leads top-seeded University softball into 3A semis; Almira/Coulee-Hartline baseball reaches 1B title game

May 24—Softball: Maliyah Mann struck out nine in a five-inning four-hitter and hit a three-run home run in the first inning as top-seeded University (23-1) romped to a 14-1 win over ninth-seeded Roosevelt (19-7) in a State 3A quarterfinal at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

Hayden Wheeler went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Katie Travis homered with two RBIs for U-Hi, which faces fifth-seeded Auburn Riverside in a semifinal on Saturday at 10 a.m.

U-Hi came back from a 5-1 deficit to knock off 17th-seeded Cascade of Everett (14-12) 7-6 in its first-round game. Mann went 2 for 3 with a home run and triple and struck out 15 in a complete game.

Ballard 18, Mt. Spokane 3 (5): Addy Wyncoop went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs and the second-seeded Beavers (23-5) eliminated the fourth-seeded Wildcats (21-5) in a third-place bracket game at Regional Athletic Complex. Peyton Bischoff went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

The Wildcats beat 13th-seeded Auburn Mountainview 6-5 on a walk-off by Addi Jay in their first-round game but lost to Auburn Riverside 20-7 in a quarterfinal.

W.F. West 15, Shadle Park 5 (6): Addison Froschauer went 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs and the fifth-seeded Bearcats (13-6) eliminated the 13th-seeded Highlanders (15-8) in a third-place bracket game at Carlon Park in Selah. Crimson Rice went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for Shadle.

The Highlanders lost to fourth-seeded Port Angeles 10-9 in a walk-off in a first-round game. Courtney Brown went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs for Shadle.

Rochester 8, Clarkston 5: Sara Haury and Leah Hartley knocked in three runs apiece and 15th-seeded Warriors (14-14) eliminated the seventh-seeded Bantams (20-4) in a third-place bracket game at Carlon Park. Leah Copeland went 3 for 4 with three runs for Clarkston.

The Bantams fell to 10th-seeded Franklin Pierce 6-3 in a first-round game. Aneysa Judy went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Clarkston.

Riverside 10, Cascade Christian 0 (5): Olivia Oergel struck out six in a five-inning, complete-game three-hitter and the third-seeded Rams (18-6) blanked the 10th-seeded Cougars (20-7) in a third-place bracket game at Columbia Playfields in Richland. Oergel went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Riverside, which plays in an elimination game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Riverside lost its quarterfinal game against sixth-seeded Seton Catholic 5-4. Alison Lapano went 2 for 4 with a run, a stolen base and an RBI for the Rams.

Montesano 11, Lakeside 1 (6): Addison Kersker tripled with three RBIs, Grace Gooding threw a one-hitter and the top-seeded Bulldogs (21-4) eliminated the 12th-seeded Eagles (13-11) in a third-place bracket game at Columbia Playfields. Ayanna Tobeck had a hit and scored for Lakeside.

Lakeside lost to fourth-seeded Cedar Park Christian 12-4 in a quarterfinal earlier in the day. Katie Sturm went 2 for 4 with two runs for the Eagles.

Lake Roosevelt 3, Liberty 1: Alivia Bjorson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting 12th-seeded Raiders (15-3) eliminated the fifth-seeded Lancers (21-2) in a first-round game at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima. Jordyn Jeske struck out 20 batters in a complete game and went 2 for 3 with a double, run and stolen base for Liberty.

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7, Northwest Christian 1: Lauren Emery struck out 13 in a complete-game two-hitter and the eighth-seeded Titans (19-6) eliminated the ninth-seeded Crusaders (17-6) in a State 2B first-round game at Gateway Sports Complex. Kaitlyn Waters went 2 for 3 with a solo home run for NWC.

Warden 6, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 4: The sixth-seeded Cougars (19-6) eliminated the 11th-seeded Broncos (15-10) in a first-round game. Details were unavailable.

DeSales 18, Inchelium 3: Teresa Holtzinger went 4 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs and the third-seeded Irish (22-6) beat the second-seeded Hornets (23-3) in a semifinal at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima. Madeline Desautel went 2 for 3 for Inchelium, which faces fifth-seeded Mossyrock in a third-place bracket game Saturday.

Inchelium ran away from seventh-seeded Muckleshoot Tribal 25-3 in a quarterfinal.

Liberty Christian 10, Colton 0: Hannah Butcher threw a five-inning one-hitter and went 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and the Patriots (23-4) beat the Wildcats (18-9) in a semifinal. Colton faces Muckleshoot Tribal in a third-place bracket game Saturday.

Colton knocked off fifth-seeded Mossyrock (11-6) in a quarterfinal. Kyndra Stout went 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs for Colton.

Baseball

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 11, Naselle 1: John Pierce sent 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and the Warriors (21-2) beat the Comets (16-4) in a State 1B semifinal at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata. Caden Correia struck out eight in a five-inning complete game for ACH, which plays in the state title game Saturday at 7 p.m.

Track and field

1A/2B/1B meet: After two days of competition at Eisenhower High in Yakima, Valley Christian leads the 1B boys team standings and Freeman is second in 1A. St. George's leads 2B girls team scores, while Springdale is second and Garfield-Palouse third in 1B.

Local winners included Trenton Sandborn of Freeman, who won the 1A boys high jump at 6 feet, 7 inches; Colby Shamblin of Northwest Christian in the boys 2B javelin at 167-5; and Ethan Stuckle of Lakeside in the 1A boys shot put at 51-21/2.

Tamia Cates won the girls 1B javelin at 126-3 and the girls triple jump at 36-81/2 — a state tournament record.

In Thursday's action, Josie McLaughlin of St. George's won the 2B girls 1,600 in 5 minutes, 11.9 seconds and teammate Regan Thomas was second in 5:16.19. On the boys side, Valley Christian's Westin Madden won the 1B 1,600 in 4:26.05 and teammate Joseph Steinbach won the 1B shot put at 50-53/4.

Tennis

Boys: John Guske (Mt. Spokane) beat Kyle Chan (Southridge) 6-1, 6-0 to stay alive in the 3A singles seventh-place bracket. Conner Kunz (West Valley) beat Indigo Gallagher (North Kitsap) 6-1, 6-4 to advance in the 2A singles seventh-place bracket. Benson Plaster (Shadle Park) beat Javyn Han (W.F. West) 6-2, 6-1 on the other side of the 2A singles seventh-place bracket.

Robert DeForest (St. George's) won his first match but lost to Rishi Sanyal (Overlake) 6-0, 6-1 and will play in the 1A/2B/1B singles fifth-place bracket. Isaac Kos (St. George's) beat Charlie Lyons (Cascade) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 to stay alive in the 1A/2B/1B singles seventh-place bracket. He will face Wyatt Smithson (Deer Park), who beat Jackson Dhane (LaSalle) 6-3, 6-4 to stay alive.

In doubles, Mead's Bryce Lynd/Charlie Ring and Josh Knaggs/Robert Wrigley advanced in the 3A seventh-place bracket.

Girls: Kailee Alteneder (University) beat Emerson Norris (Snohomish) 6-3, 6-0 and will face Najla El-Shimi (Lincoln-Seattle) in the 3A seventh-place bracket. Sisters Avi and Gursimr Sahota (Chewelah) both won semifinal matches and will face each other in the 2B/1B finals.

In doubles, Emma Chow/Mattison Resleff (Lewis and Clark) are still playing in the 4A seventh-place bracket. Mead's Josie Kellogg/Lexi Mattox and Kiera Hayes/Devyn Hoppe advanced in the 3A seventh-place bracket. Avery Haff/Abi Boykin (Lakeside) advanced in the 1A third-place bracket. Trinity Ross/Cora Grooms (Chewelah) advanced to the State 2B/1B title match.

From staff reports