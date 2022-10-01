State roundup: Eastern Michigan football rallies pass UMass

Austin Smith threw two touchdown passes and Mark Lee Jr. had an interception in the fourth quarter as Eastern Michigan held off UMass on Saturday, 20-13, in Ypsilanti.

Trailing 13-0 early in the third quarter, the Eagles (3-2) put together an extended drive — 11 plays, 75 yards — and a quick drive — three plays, 65 yards — to grab the lead.

Smith, a sophomore in just his second start, capped the first one with an 8-yard pass to Darius Lassiter and the second with a 39-yard strike to Tanner Knue for a 14-13 lead.

Easter Michigan head football coach Chris Creighton talks to reporters during the MAC football media day at Ford Field on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Eagles put together a nine-play, 65-yard drive and stretched the lead to 20-13 on an 8-yard run up the middle by Darius Boone.

The Minutemen (1-4) had their only turnover on their next possession then had 49 yards on their last possession before losing the ball on downs at the EMU 31 with 1:41 to play.

Samson Evans ran for 122 yards for Eastern Michigan while Smith was 13 of 24 for 122 yards but was intercepted twice.

Gino Campiotti ran for 118 yards for UMass but was just 8 of 18 for 87 yards passing.

GLIAC

Davenport 52, Michigan Tech 38: The visiting Huskies (1-4, -0-1 GLIAC) built a 17-0 lead in the first quarter but had few answers for the Panthers’ offense. Davenport outgained Michigan Tech, 556-362 as Kyshawn Richards needed just five carries to pick up 147 yards on the ground. The Huskies will host Wayne State at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

Ferris State 38, Findlay (Ohio) 7: The visiting No. 1 Bulldogs held Findlay scoreless for three quarters and got 122 rushing yards on 15 carries from redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Gulker. The win was Ferris State’s 42nd straight in the regular season, matching the program unbeaten record set in 1992-96 when the Bulldogs went 40-0-2. FSU will go for win No. 43 in its conference opener next week against Saginaw Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday.

MIAA

Adrian 22, Hope 10: Aaron Jenkins had 19 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 185 yards and another score for Adrian (3-1, 1-0 MIAA). TJ McKenzie had nine catches for 93 yards for Hope (3-1, 0-1).

Story continues

Albion 48, Kalamazoo 6: Jack Bush was 21-for-27 for 231 yards and two touchdowns for Albion (5-0, 1-0 MIAA), who had a 41-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Ryan Roberts had two rushing touchdowns. Josh Nichols was 17-for-37 for 83 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for Kalamazoo (3-2, 0-1).

Alma 40, Trine (Ind.) 21: Eddie Williams had 25 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown for Alma (5-0, 1-0), who scored the game’s first 23 points and had 506 yards of total offense. Carter St. John was 20-for-35 for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eastern Michigan football rallies pass UMass; GLIAC, MIAA