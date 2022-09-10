State roundup: Western Michigan football earns MAC road win at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. — Sean Tyler ran 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and Western Michigan beat Ball State, 37-30, on Saturday.

Western Michigan (1-1, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) ended a two-game skid against Ball State (0-2, 0-1) and collected its first victory at Schuemann Stadium since its undefeated 2016 season, a 52-20 win.

It took one play for the Broncos to cap the scoring with 7:33 remaining. Ball State then drove to the Western Michigan 38, but the drive stalled on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8. The Broncos converted on fourth-and-7 to help run out the clock.

Jack Salopek threw his first career touchdown pass when he hit Crooms in the end zone for a 12-yard score and the Broncos led 29-23 on the after the first play of the fourth quarter. Ball State answered on the ensuing series when John Paddock lofted a pass to Amir Abdur-Rahman, who made a one-handed, over-the shoulder catch then ran untouched about 15 yards into the end zone for a 39-yard TD.

More MAC

South Alabama 38, Central Michigan 24: Carter Bradley threw three first-half touchdown passes, La’Damian Webb added two rushing touchdowns for the visiting Jaguars (2-0). CMU (0-2) rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished with 338 total yards. The Jaguars have gone over 500 yards in both their games.

Webb had 20 carries for 91 yards and the two scores. His 30-yard run in the fourth quarter put USA up 38-10 before CMU rallied with a 12-yard run by Marion Lukes and a 21-yard pass from Daniel Richardson to Joel Wilson.

GLIAC

Ferris State 27, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 5: Evan Cummins threw for 145 yards and a 75-yard touchdown to Xavier Wade for the visiting Bulldogs (2-0), who allowed just 94 yards of total offense. Carson Gulker added 81 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Northern Michigan 13, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 10: Daniel Riser's 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter was the difference for the host Wildcats (1-1). Zach Keen's 43-yard scoring pass to Kenyon Skinner was the only touchdown for NMU. Trae Tetzlaff had six catches for 103 yards for Wisconsin-Oshkosh (1-1).

Saginaw Valley State 40, Bowie State (Md.) 12: The host Cardinals (2-0) rushed for 323 yards and four touchdowns, two of which by Tyler Amos. Dante Barthwell had 98 yards rushing and a score. SVSU held Bowie State (1-1) to 47 yards rushing and Dion Golatt was 28-for-44 passing for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

St. Thomas (Minn.) 32, Michigan Tech 6: Shawn Shipman rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns for host St. Thomas (1-1). Drew Wyble kicked two field goals for the Huskies (1-1), who had just 150 yards of total offense.

MIAA

Albion 51, Bluffton (Ohio) 2: Luke Lovell was 20-for-32 for 294 yards and a touchdown for host Albion (2-0), which held Bluffton (0-2) to just eight first downs and 182 total yards. Albion had 385 total rushing yards, 93 by Phillip Jones-Price.

Kalamazoo 24, Kenyon (Ohio) 21: Bubba Wilson had four catches for 94 yards, and his 73-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was the difference for host Kalamazoo (2-0). Josh Nichols was 15-for-29 for 219 yards and two TDs and Sheldon Riley added 79 yards rushing and a score.

Olivet 54, Eureka (Ill.) 14: Dontal Wright had four carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns — scoring runs of 45, 54 and 84 yards in the first half — for host Olivet (2-0), which jumped out to a 42-0 lead. Olivet outgained Eureka (0-2) on the ground, 468-96.

