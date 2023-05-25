State of the Roster: Running backs matter for 49ers

With 49ers OTAs in full swing, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the team’s roster to figure out the strengths, weaknesses, potential dark horses to make the team and other nuggets about the players who will be competing for jobs on the 53-man roster.

Every year since head coach Kyle Shanahan arrived in Santa Clara there’s been at least a modicum of uncertainty about what the team is doing at running back.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Shanahan’s offense is conducive to finding success for relatively unknown running backs. Raheem Mostert’s first real shot came with the 49ers in 2019. Sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell came out of nowhere in 2021, and before that it was undrafted free agents Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson Jr. Each year since 2017 they’ve had a different leading rusher and no surefire starter to place atop the depth chart.

That’s all changed now following the mid-season trade for RB Christian McCaffrey last year. However, the arrival of McCaffrey doesn’t end the discussion at RB for the 49ers. Their depth at that spot is still a crucial element of their success this year.

Let’s take a look at what’s cooking at RB on San Francisco’s 90-man roster:

Christian McCaffrey

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There’s not much to say about McCaffrey. His impact on the offense was very clear last season and probably and under-discussed reason San Francisco was so good on that side of the ball down the stretch. His running style fits perfectly with Shanahan’s offense, and his pass-catching ability gives the offense a new dimension whether he’s catching a checkdown or splitting out as a receiver. McCaffrey is a huge part of the reason the 49ers’ QB situation isn’t more dire.

Advertisement

Elijah Mitchell

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Mitchell could benefit immensely from McCaffrey’s presence. His workload will be limited, but that may not be a bad thing given his inability to stay healthy through his first two seasons. Last year down the stretch it was Mitchell who would come in to essentially “close” games for San Francisco. Limiting his touches is fine, but reducing his role to fourth-quarter closeout duty is robbing the offense of a good player. Mitchell should see time spelling McCaffrey and also lining up in the backfield with McCaffrey split out as a receiver. The 2021 sixth-round pick fits in with the 49ers’ outside zone running game and he has the speed to rip off chunk plays in ways other RBs down the depth chart can’t. A full season from Mitchell would quietly be a huge win for San Francisco’s offense given what he brings to the table on that side of the ball.

Jordan Mason

This is a big year for Mason. He runs as hard as any RB on the roster. Speed isn’t necessarily his calling card, but he gets downhill and punishes tacklers near the line of scrimmage and in the open field. On 43 attempts last year he averaged 6.0 yards per carry. If he can continue that level of production this year with a better understanding of the offense, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 49ers use him to close out games the way Mitchell did at the end of last season. However, his time with the team could be limited if he doesn’t improve this year and keeps his value limited mostly to special teams. The third RB isn’t typically a key spot, but with Mitchell’s injury history (and to a lesser extent McCaffrey’s) the third RB could be a big deal for the 49ers.

Advertisement

Tyrion Davis-Price

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Davis-Price is in something of a do-or-die scenario as it pertains to his roster spot. He doesn’t provide the special teams value Mason does, which means he’ll need a huge offseason and camp to work his way over Mason on the depth chart. It’s not crazy to think Davis-Price has the skill set to do that though. His long speed isn’t bad and his balance when breaking tackles is genuinely impressive. Injuries derailed him early last year and his inability to contribute on special teams left him with limited opportunities on game days. If he plays well enough to take on the RB3 job it would be a huge win for the 49ers and their 2022 third-round pick. If he can’t win that job, he may find himself battling for a roster spot at the end of August.

Ronald Awatt

Awatt is one of two undrafted rookies on the 90-man roster. It’s worth paying close attention to UDFA RBs on the 49ers given the team’s success with them over Shanahan’s tenure. Awatt rushed for 1,781 yards and 11 touchdowns on 369 carries during his five years with the Miners. For the first time in a long time the 49ers don’t really have roster spots up for grabs at RB. Awatt is a long shot to make the team, but special teams contributions would help make him a bigger factor.

Advertisement

Khalan Laborn

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This is the second of the UDFA RBs on the roster. Laborn had a roller coaster career in college. He began at Florida State where he rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns on 63 carries in three years. After transferring to Marshall, Laborn took off. Last year he ran it 302 times for 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has good patience with unbelievable balance and shiftiness to make defenders miss in the open field. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he flashed a ton in practice and preseason games. Again though, special teams contributions may determine exactly how much value he holds in an already crowded RB room.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire