The State reveals 2024 all-area Midlands lacrosse teams. See who made boys, girls lists

A look at The State’s Midlands all-area girls and boys lacrosse teams and players of the year for the 2024 season.

All-Area Girls Lacrosse Team

— The State’s Players of the Year —

Ava-Claire Collins, Chapin

— Readers’ choice Player of the Year (fan vote) —

Izzy Saville, Lexington

— Team —

Bella Adler, Lexington: Junior had 27 goals, 22 assists and 22 ground balls. Adler was a second-team all-state selection.

Jayzel Boyd, Dutch Fork: Senior attack/midfielder had 32 goals, eight assists, 52 ground balls, 32 draw controls. Boyd was second-team all-state selection and signed with Coker.

Ella Bossong, Heathwood Hall: Freshman middle attacker had 54 goals, five assists, 30 ground balls. Bossong was an all-SCISA selection.

Jules Brown, Chapin: Senior attack had 70 goals, 40 assists and 21 ground balls in helping Chapin to the Class 5A championship. She was first-team all-state and Region Attacker of the Year. Brown is signed to play at Gardner-Webb.

Jules Brown (21) of Chapin is defended by Molly Bennett (20) of Fort Mill during the SCHSL Girls Lacrosse State Championship between Chapin and Fort Mill at Irmo High School in Irmo on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Ava-Claire Collins, Chapin: Senior midfielder scored 96 goals, had 25 assists, 67 ground balls, 48 caused turnovers and 159 draw controls in helping Chapin to 5A championship. Collins was an all-state selection, Lower State Player and Midfielder of the Year and picked for the North-South All-Star game. The Winthrop signee holds program records for goals scored in a single season, points in a single season, career points and career caused turnovers.

Elle Eastwood, River Bluff: Senior midfielder scored 63 goals, had 10 assists, 30 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers and 138 draw controls. The William Jewell signee was second-team all-state and picked to play in the North-South All-Star game.

Brooke Holmes, Chapin: Junior midfielder had 77 goals, 22 assists, 51 ground balls, 38 caused turnovers and 77 draw controls. Holmes was a second-team all-state selection.

Hailey Jasuta, Lexington: Junior defender had 24 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers. The University of Montevallo commitment was first-team all-state selection and Lower State Defender of the Year.

Madison Lofton, Chapin: Senior defender had 12 goals, three assists, 47 ground balls, 15 caused turnovers six draw controls. Was first team all-state and selected for the North-South All-Star game.

Izzy Saville, Lexington: Junior midfielder had 76 goals, 21 assists, 40 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers and 99 draw controls. The Lenoir-Rhyne commitment was first-team all-state selection.

Ava Stone, Heathwood Hall: Freshman attack had 32 goals, 30 assists, 28 ground balls and 30 draw controls. Stone was first-team all-SCISA selection.

Lily Sundell, Lexington: Sophomore had 38 goals, 34 assists and 43 ground balls. Sundell was a second-team all-state selection.

Louise Vipperman, AC Flora: Sophomore attack had 54 goals, 28 assists, 36 ground balls, 18 draw controls and 13 takeaways. Vipperman was first-team all-state selection and 4A Upper State Attack Player of the Year.

Katie Westbrook, River Bluff: Senior midfielder had 53 goals, nine assists, 24 ground balls, 54 draw controls. Westbrook is committed to play at Gardner-Webb and was selected to play in the North-South All-Star game.

--Goalies--

Dakota Cheek, Chapin: Senior had 92 saves, 46.7 save percentage against a challenging schedule and was a second-team all-state selection.

Emersin Clamp, Lexington: Junior was Lower State Goalie of Year, first-team all-state selection and recorded 120 saves, had three shutouts and allowed 6.4 goals a game.

--Girls All-Area Second Team--

Leah Corley, Dutch Fork; Lena Diorio, Spring Valley; Arden Gallagher, AC Flora; Margaret Gallagher, AC Flora; Katy Graham, Lexington; Larsen Hege, Chapin; Bryleigh Howe, River Bluff; Kylie Nagle, River Bluff; Eli Nels, Blythewood; Bonnie Pope, Heathwood Hall; Karsyn Rivers, White Knoll; Kat Stevens, Spring Valley; Sophia Turner, Heathwood Hall

Owen Salazar gets recognized at senior night last month. Salazar was named The State’s 2024 Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.

All-Area Boys Lacrosse Team

— The State’s Players of the Year —

Owen Salazar, Chapin

— Readers’ choice Player of the Year (fan vote) —

Owen Salazar, Chapin

— Team —

Kenny Chandler, White Knoll: Junior midfielder was all-state selection and Lower State Faceoff Specialist of the Year after winning 66.5% (195 of 293) faceoffs. He also had eight goals, eight assists and 133 ground balls.

Holden Condrey, Chapin: Senior attack had 52 goals, 41 assists, 34 ground balls. Condrey was first-team, all-state and Region Attack Player of Year. He finished his career with 226 points.

Grant Dupree, Dutch Fork: Senior was all-state selection after scoring a team-high 49 goals and 25 assists. He also had 58 ground balls. Dupree has set school school records for career goals (tied), career assists, career points, career ground balls, points in a game and points in a season. He was a North-South all-star selection and signed to play at Limestone.

Wright Gibson, AC Flora: Senior had 51 goals, 39 assists and 46 ground balls this season for the Falcons. For his career, he scored 125 goals and 119 assists. He was a first-team all-state selection and Upper State Attackman of the Year.

James Gucciardo, Chapin: Junior defensive midfield had two goals, five assists, 37 ground balls. Gucciardo was first-team, all-state and Lower State Middle of the Year.

Heath Jackson, Hammond: Senior had a school-record 82 goals and 13 assists, 42 ground balls in helping the Skyhawks to SCISA state championship. Jackson was first-team SCISA all-state selection.

Drew McCall, Hammond: Junior attack set Hammond school record in assists (73) and total points (115) in helping Skyhawks to SCISA state championship. McCall was first-team, SCISA all-state selection.

Owen Salazar, Chapin: Senior midfielder had 60 goals, 38 assists, 95 ground balls and 24 takeaways. Salazar was first team All-State and Lower State Midfielder of the Year. Salazar is the career points (233) and all-time assists leader (133) at Chapin.

Sam Herroman, Hammond: Sophomore defender had 110 ground balls, 76 takeaways, two goals and four assists. Herroman was named SCISA Player of the Year.

Carter Hunt, Dutch Fork: Senior scored 45 goals, had 16 assists, 36 ground balls and 21 takeaways. Hunt was second-team, all-state selection.

Palmer Mood, AC Flora: Junior midfield had 21 goals, 18 assists, 60 ground balls and 12 takeaways. Mood was second-team, all-state selection.

Quinton Solomon, Blythewood: Senior had 139 ground balls, won 67.8 percent of faceoffs and had two goals. Solomon was second-team, all-state selection and selected for the North-South All-Star game.

Sean Trelles, Dutch Fork: Senior had 98 ground balls, won 57.2 percent of his faceoffs and had one assist. Trelles was second-team, all-state selection.

Tommy Werny, Lexington: Junior defender had 40 ground balls and 25 takeaways. Was second-team, all-state selection.

--Goalies--

Noah Eargle, Hammond: Senior had 118 saves, 18 ground balls and a 4.34 goals against average. Eargle signed with Lander University and was first-team SCISA all-state.

Ben Studley, Dutch Fork: Senior had 143 saves, 54.1 percent save percentage and 7.5 goals allowed average. Studley was first-team all-state, Lower State Goalie of Year and picked for the North-South All-Star game.

--All-Area Boys Second Team--

Owen Barker, AC Flora; Davis Catalanotto, Lexington; Andrew Farmer, Chapin; Jacob Gepfert, Lexington; Ryan Greene, Chapin; Ben Herroman, Hammond; Hunter Hodges, Heathwood Hall; Cooper Horton, Heathwood Hall; Durham Kirk, Hammond; Winn Milliken, AC Flora; Tucker Murphy, Lexington; Ryan Thomas, Spring Valley; Tyler Valentin, River Bluff