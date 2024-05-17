State record jump propels Cheyenne East's Taliah Morris to fourth long jump state title

May 16—CASPER — Taliah Morris leaned into the huddle of judges measuring her second attempt of the long jump preliminaries at the Wyoming Class 4A state outdoor track and field meet.

The jump felt so good to the Cheyenne East senior that she couldn't bear waiting for the distance to be announced. Morris just had to see for herself.

Morris exploded into celebration shortly after peering at the measuring tape, letting out a jubilant yell before leaping into the arms of East horizontal jumps coach Paul Garcia.

Resetting Wyoming's all-time girls long jump record merited that type of reaction. Morris eventually outdid herself and finished with a top distance of 20 feet, 8 1/2 inches. She captured her fourth 4A long jump title by more than 16 inches over the runner-up.

"I knew that 20-2 felt amazing and I had to celebrate it, but I was thinking about what I needed to do to go farther not long after that," Morris said. "I didn't want that to be my best one. My goal was to keep getting better and better.

"... That was my last time jumping in high school, so I wanted to leave a mark."

The previous Wyoming all-class record of 19-9 was set by Lyman's Ann Wingeleth in 2015.

All four of Morris' marked attempts — including the 19-7 1/2 on her first jump — would have been good enough to walk away with another state title.

"I knew after watching video I could improve on that jump," said Morris, who has signed with the University of Wyoming. "I had to dial in on my finish and change a few little things that were going to make a big difference.

"My speed got significantly faster because of the adrenaline. That made the finish even more crucial. The finish is something I've struggled with the last four years. I needed to extend and reach fully instead of letting one of my feet drop."

Morris reset the state record with a mark of 20-2 1/4 on her second trip down the runway. That was the distance that sparked the celebration. Morris broke her own record on her very next jump, going 20-4 1/4 . That mark didn't merit a peek into the huddle as the judges measured, but the 20-8 1/2 did.

"I didn't look (at 20-4 1/4 ) because I knew a bigger jump was still out there," Morris said. "I knew that was a big jump, but I knew I could go even bigger."

Thursday also was a career day for Cheyenne Central junior Karson Tempel. She notched a personal best 18-2 on her first attempt and followed with an 18-4 1/2 on her third and final jump of the prelims.

That mark was good enough for fourth Thursday, and was nearly a foot better than her previous personal best.

"Sitting out regionals and letting my legs rest and get back to being fresh really helped," Tempel said. "The adrenaline really helped, too. I was really excited to jump her. The jumps felt way better and felt so much further than they had."

Pine Bluffs junior Jessica Hoffman joked that she had consistently come up just short and accumulated more than her share of runner-up finishes in shot put this spring.

That changed with her final throw Thursday.

The Pine Bluffs junior marked a heave of 35-7 3/4 to win the Class 2A state championship.

Hoffman was competing in high jump at the same time, and credits the double dip for helping her reach the top of the podium.

"I was really loose and warmed up and that helped me throw the way I did," said Hoffman, who cleared 4-10 to place fourth in high jump.

Pine Bluffs' girls are third in the 2A team standings with 15 points. Tongue River leads the field with 18.

East freshman Maggie Madsen was runner-up in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 11 minutes, 31.58 seconds. She led for the majority of the race before Natrona County junior Ally Wheeler made her move with roughly 700 meters remaining.

"I wish I had run the race smarter," Madsen said. "I should have stuck behind Ally going into the wind. I thought I could get out to a good lead, but the heat and wind made it really tough. Ally ran a really smart race, and I wish I had raced smarter."

East leads the 4A girls team standings with 24 points. Central is eighth with nine.

The Central boys are fourth in the the team standings with 12 points. They picked up 11 of those in the 3,200 thanks to a third-place finish from sophomore Race Morrell (9:44.58) and a fourth-place effort from senior Trevor Schmidt (9:46.35).

Sheridan leads the boys team standings with 26 points.

The Burns boys 1,600 sprint medley relay team of sophomores Shaw Martin, Zane Howes and Hunter Munson and junior Mason Medley crossed the finish line third in 3:47.52. The Broncs are tied for sixth in 2A, while Big Horn leads with 23 points and Lingle-Fort Laramie is second with 20.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.