In-state receiver Sanfrisco Magee decommits from Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD — Ole Miss football commit Sanfrisco Magee of McComb High School announced via social media on Saturday that he is re-opening his recruitment.

Magee becomes the second wide receiver commitment in the Rebels' 2024 recruiting class and the second in-state player to make that announcement in a 24-hour span, following Callaway wideout Jeremy Scott.

Magee, a three-star prospect, is the No. 892 overall recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is also rated as the No. 114 wideout in his class and the No. 25 player in the state of Mississippi.

Ole Miss' 2024 class, now with 19 members, ranks 24th nationally.

Magee announced his commitment to Ole Miss in the summer. Mississippi State, UCF, Georgia Tech and Louisville were also included in his top five.

