In-state receiver, Georgia Tech target projected to commit to Georgia

More potential good news may be on the way for the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart in the recruiting world. Three-star receiver Landon Roldan, who has been rising in the recruiting ranks recently, has received multiple projections in the last week to commit to Georgia over in-state rival Georgia Tech as well as a conference opponent in the Vanderbilt Commodores.

247Sports’ experts Tom Loy, Benjamin Wolk, and Josh Edwards have all logged projections in favor of Georgia. This comes as Roldan made his first visit to Athens on June 21 after receiving an offer on the 16th of June. The Bulldogs currently have commitments from four-star Talyn Taylor and three-star Thomas Blackshear, as well as recent projections to land four-star recruits Travis Smith Jr. and C.J. Wiley.

Roldan is listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds, and plays at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia. He recorded 1,029 yards on 50 catches with 13 touchdowns a season ago, while also playing cornerback.

Georgia has recently added two more commitments to the class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire