In-state RB Jace Clarizio commits to Michigan State

Michigan State is staying hot on the recruiting trail.

The team went its third straight day with a commitment. In-state running back Jace Clarizio gave his verbal commitment to the team on Tuesday.

The playmaker is the fifth commitment of the 2025 recruiting class for coach Jonathan Smith who is working on his first full cycle as the Spartans coach.

WHAT THE SPARTANS ARE GETTING

Clarizio has good size standing at 6-foot, 190 pounds which will be helpful in the Big Ten. He’s not a classic power back but when you watch him on film, he certainly doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s also good at taking a hit and fighting for more yards after contact.

The East Lansing High standout also runs behind his pads well and shows good vision.

Clarizio rushed for 1,335 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall as a junior. He shows good short-area quickness and burst when he sees open space. The Michigan native is a solid running back that should be productive at the college level.





WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MICHIGAN STATE

There are multiple reasons why this is a big moment for Smith and his program.

It’s always good for a new staff to lock down in-state talent. Michigan is a state that routinely pumps out quality high school football players. The Spartans needs to get their fair share of them if the program is going to get off the ground under the new staff.

Another big point here is that the Spartans likely kept Clarizio away from an in-conference rival. He told Rivals before committing that he had official visits set to Wisconsin on May 31, Minnesota on June 7 and Pittsburgh on June 21. Wisconsin and Minnesota were thought to be the toughest competition for the Spartans for his commitment.

Anytime you can pick up a good player and keep yourself from facing them for four years, it’s a good thing.

Getting Clarizio to cancel those other official visits also speaks to the closing ability of Smith and his staff. The team is red-hot on the trail right now after gaining commitments from linebacker DiMari Malone (May 12) and tight end Emmett Bork on May 13.

We are seeing the Spartans gain momentum as we get closer to June which has become a huge month for recruiting.