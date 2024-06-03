State-ranked Mustangs off to strong start in 2024

Jun. 2—MONROE — The lone senior on PCM's softball team, Lark Drake, was on base three times and scored the first run in the deciding inning of the Mustangs' win over Grand View Christian on Thursday.

Tori Lindsay clubbed her team-leading third homer of the summer and Addi Hudnut belted her first career varsity home run and that's all PCM needed during a 7-1 non-conference victory.

"With our pitching, if we can get to four or five runs in a game, we are going to be sitting pretty well," PCM head softball coach Shaun Hudnut said.

The pitching was once again strong for the Mustangs. The Thunder scored their lone run in the first inning but was shut down the rest of the way by a trio of PCM hurlers.

Camden Webb picked up her first career varsity win in relief and Ila Keuning and Rylee Parsons combined to get seven outs at the front and back ends of the game.

"We want to make sure we are managing pitch counts," Coach Hudnut said. "We felt like we rode one horse too much last year. We want to keep them fresh."

The victory over Grand View Christian came one day after the Mustangs cracked the Class 3A rankings. After downing previously-No. 13 Chariton, 3-0, PCM moved into the 14th position this week.

For Drake, the start to the season is everything she could have hoped for in her final summer on the diamond.

"I'm really proud of us. I hope we can continue to do this, especially since this is my senior year," Drake said. "I wanted us to have a good season. I'm looking forward to winning more games and being even higher ranked as we go."

The youthful Mustangs fell behind Grand View Christian in the first inning after the Thunder's Livy VanDerSluis reached on an infield single, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and then scored on an RBI ground out to first.

That run was charged to Keuning, who was replaced by Webb with one out in the second.

Webb, one of a handful of eighth-graders who see significant playing time, tossed a career-most 4 2/3 innings and earned her first varsity win after allowing no earned runs and just one hit. She struck out five and stranded two runners in scoring position in the second.

Keuning allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk and she struck out one in 1 1/3 innings. Parsons tossed the seventh and surrendered no runs on one hit and one hit batter.

PCM's defense also was up to the challenge. The Mustangs committed no errors and finished the game with a few impressive defensive plays in the seventh.

With one out, and runners on first and second, eighth-grader Holly Wood ran down a ball in foul territory near the fence from her position at second base for the second out.

Eighth-grader Libby Winters ended the game when she ran down a hard hit, line drive to center field.

Winters and Webb also had one hit each at the plate and eighth-grader Hadley Millang laced an RBI double in the fourth. Classmates Ryan DeVore and Peyton Lathrum also scored as courtesy runners.

"There's so many of them, but they are so athletic and they've helped us in a lot of different ways," Drake said about the eighth grade class. "I'm glad we were able to bring them all up to help us."

PCM tied the game in the first when Lillian Humpal walked, stole second and third and then scored on a throwing error by the catcher.

The Mustangs (6-1) scored three times in the fourth to take the lead for good. Drake was hit by a pitch and Winters reached on a bunt single before Webb's RBI single made it 2-0. Millang added an RBI double later in the frame.

"Our eighth-grade class is a talented group," Coach Hudnut said. "A few girls have really earned the playing time. They've shown that in our winter workouts and hitting sessions. They add some elements to what we want to do."

Addison Steenhoek, the team's lone junior, reached on a two-out error in the fifth and Lathrum scored as a courtesy runner on Lindsay's two-run blast to left field.

PCM capped the scoring when Addi Hudnut sent a solo shot over the fence in left field.

The Mustangs finished with just six hits, but three of them went for extra bases. They also walked twice and stole five bases.

"We feel like we have good hitters. It's just a matter of getting that experience," Coach Hudnut said. "We have a good blend of righties and lefties with speed and power, we have girls who can bunt and we have girls who can hit for power."

Drake finished with one hit, one run, one walk and two steals and she was hit by a pitch. Winters scored one run and stole one base, Webb tallied an RBI and Humpal walked once, scored one run and stole two bases.

"I don't think we've ever had this good of energy, and that's partly because of the eighth-graders, too," Drake said. "Everyone is here to play and wants to contribute to the team.

"Our defense has been really good, too. Before today, Pella was the only team to even score on us so the defense has helped a lot."

Morgan Pelham led Grand View Christian (2-5) with two hits, while VanDerSluis collected one hit and one run. The Thunder stranded eight runners on base.

Addie Hackett took the pitching loss after surrendering three earned runs on six hits, two walks and one hit batter in six innings. She struck out six.

Notes: In their six wins, PCM is outscoring its opponents 34-1. The Mustangs have allowed four earned runs in seven games this summer. "We really feel like we have a lot of potential with this group," Coach Hudnut said. "All four aspects of the game — pitching, defense, hitting and base running — we feel like we have elements of all of that to be a really strong team." ... Parsons is 5-0 with 0.00 earned run average in 24 1/3 innings. Webb is 1-0 with three saves and has a 0.00 ERA in 19 1/3 innings.

PCM 6, Roland-Story 0

MONROE — Steenhoek belted a three-run home run and Parsons and Webb combined for a two-hitter in the circle during the Mustangs' win over Roland-Story on Friday.

PCM broke open a one-run game with a three-run fourth and a two-run fifth during a 6-0 home triumph in Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference play.

Steenhoek's first homer of the season came in the fourth, and seven different Mustangs had the team's seven hits.

"That's going to be our biggest thing this year," Coach Hudnut said. "We graduated five seniors who played a long time for us. We have a lot of new starters with not a lot of varsity experience so finding that mesh of who's going to fit where and what pieces fit well where is going to be the key. Things are going well so far."

Humpal, Lindsay, Winters, Millang, Addi Hudnut and Kyra Naeve had the other hits. Humpal scored two runs, walked once and stole one base, Steenhoek walked once and had three RBIs and Addi Hudnut chipped in one run, one RBI and one steal.

Lindsay added an RBI, Winters and Naeve each scored one run and Millang and Drake walked once.

Parsons' earned run average stayed at 0.00 after allowing just one hit and striking out four in four innings. Webb spun three innings and picked up her school-record third save of the season after allowing one hit and striking out two.

Roland-Story dropped to 1-5 and 1-4 in the conference.

"We feel like we have a 1a and 1b with Rylee and Camden and we have a plan of having Rylee start and throw four innings and then let Camden finish it," Coach Hudnut said. "It may not be the plan for every game, but if we can do that all year and get them both about 50-60 pitches each game, that will benefit us in the long run. They both throw hard and ones a lefty and ones a righty."

PCM 7, Perry 0

PERRY — Parsons registered her 200th career strikeout, Webb set a new school record for saves in a season and Millang belted her first career home run during the Mustangs' 7-0 road win over Perry on Wednesday.

The Mustangs out-hit the Bluejays 12-1 and took advantage of two Perry errors in the HOIAC victory.

Parsons and Webb combined to spin another shutout in the circle. Parsons struck out nine in her four innings, while Webb allowed no runs and no hits and struck out four in collecting a three-inning save.

PCM led 1-0 after one, improved the margin to 3-0 after two and added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to complete the win.

Winters led the offense with three hits, one run and two steals and Humpal had two hits, including a double, and registered one run and one RBI.

Millang's night included two hits, two RBIs and her first varsity homer and Steenhoek, Drake, Keuning, Webb and Naeve all had one hit.

Naeve added one run and one RBI, Keuning drove in one run and Wood scored one run and stole two bases and Webb swiped one base. DeVore and Addi Hudnut each scored one run and Lindsay collected one RBI.

Parsons earned the win after allowing no earned runs on one hit and two walks.

The loss dropped Perry to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

PCM 3, Chariton 0

MONROE — A three-run first inning was all the Mustangs needed against Chariton on Tuesday.

PCM got two hits from Drake and Parsons and Webb combined on a three-hitter in the circle during a 3-0 non-conference home win over the Chargers.

PCM out-hit Chariton 4-3 and took advantage of a pair of Charger errors.

Drake doubled and scored one run, Steenhoek doubled and walked once and Addi Hudnut added one hit and two RBIs.

Lindsay was hit by a pitch and scored one run, Winters walked once and had one RBI and Wood scored one run.

Parsons earned the win in the circle after allowing no runs on two hits and striking out four in four innings.

Webb allowed no runs and one hit to claim the three-inning save.

Lucy Stratton had one hit to lead Chariton, which came into the game ranked No. 13 in 3A. Stratton also took the pitching loss after surrendering three earned runs and striking out four. The Chargers are now 3-5.

